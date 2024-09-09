Review: PASCAL & JULIEN at 24th Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pascal & Julien is the US premiere of a magical play about childhood and friendship at the award-winning 24th Street Theatre in West Adams running through October 27th. Written by Australian playwright Daniel Keene, Pascal & Julien is the tale of two quirky, annoying loners who discover the tender beauty of friendship. One is a single man in his forties (Paul Turbiak) who goes every day to his favorite Parisian cafe to do his crossword puzzle, alone. The other is a lonely, frustrated child (Darby Winn) who watches him with his binoculars from his nearby apartment. This is simple fable of human connection, whimsical, gentle, and bittersweet.

Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak star in Pascal & Julien

at the award-winning 24th Street Theatre

Pascal & Julien has a quiet and arresting simplicity about it, without ever being really loud or dramatic. Somehow, you find yourself falling in love with its quiet, beguiling charm, perceptiveness, and sweetness and fullness of heart.

Pascal & Julien is anchored by a magnificent performance from young lead Darby Winn as Julien. Darby Winn is a rising star, a child actor with the sensitivity, emotional intelligence, and magnetic charisma of actors three times his age. Winn’s impeccable comedic timing is responsible for the non-stop roars of audience laughter throughout the play. This is a vibrant, powerhouse performance that is gorgeously understated, truthful, and rich with texture and nuance. I had the pleasure of seeing Darby Winn shine in an unforgettable production of Oliver! by 5-Star Theatricals, and I cannot wait to see what he does next.

Darby Winn has great chemistry with the utterly charming Paul Turbiak, whose terrific performance as Pascal is layered, endearing, honest and hilarious. Direction by 24th Street Theatre’s artistic director Debbie Devine is brilliant, subtle, elegantly crafted, and deeply insightful.

There are many small, lovely, thoughtful touches in the production: the detailed, beautiful stagecraft by scenic designer Keith Mitchell, the vintage copy of Le Monde that Pascal is reading, the temple mounds of delicious French cream puffs joyously handed out in the inviting lobby. The wistful, evocative, delicate music by composer Bradley Brough is enchanting.

Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

I truly abhor projections in general, which strike me as an unfortunate tech-theatre fad run amok, but I absolutely love the projections in Pascal and Julien by award-winning multidisciplinary storyteller and video designer Matthew G. Hill. Sketch-like, tender, wistful, emotive, they have a poetic loveliness that is absolutely magical. Assistant director Jesús Castaños–Chima also provides excellent Spanish translations and super-titles.

This was my first time attending 24th Street Theatre. There is something so welcoming about the place, from the refreshing cold bottles of water that you are handed when you walk into the lobby, to the genuine, profound warmth and feeling of community in the lovely historic space, a converted carriage house in historic, vibrant West Adams. Everyone from ushers to senior staff greets the audience with open arms and loving smiles. It feels like coming home.

Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Quite uniquely among theaters, 24th Street Theatre has an open door policy, offering neighbors a place to get a cup of coffee or cold water, do homework, get help, or feed the community’s feral cats. 24th Street Theatre’s heartfelt mission is community engagement and arts education, as well as offering family theatre that is thoughtful, profoundly engaging and entertaining for everyone. If you have not yet had a chance to drop by 24th Street Theatre, I encourage you to explore this enchanting local gem with a mission.

Please note: roles may be understudied or alternate casts.

Photos by Jay McAdams and Jennie McInnes

Pascal & Julien runs at 24th Street Theatre through October 27th. 24th Street Theatre is located at 1117 West 24th St., Los Angeles, CA 90007 (at the intersection of 24th and Hoover). There is a gated parking lot across the street from the theater, and street parking. To get tickets, call (213) 745-6516 or click on the button below:

