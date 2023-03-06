Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix

Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix

A Sci-Fi Rom-Com Musical playing until March 26

Mar. 06, 2023  

Time: 1930s & 1950s

Place: Earth & The Space around the Earth.

Ok. Let's start there...

Love may be real and not science fiction. But Rogue Machine's attempt at a first musical is so bubble gum, pop-retro, Flash Gordon-y, it's almost guaranteed to be a runaway hit.

Never mind the low-barometer canned music, the predictably misogynistic thin-minty storyline, the dated, go-to tropes, or the underwhelmingly, slow-paced melodies. COME GET MAGGIE is a powerhouse of intellectually, politically, and emotionally, unchallenging, non-threatening, audience-pleasing insta-feel-good with a gleeful, if not logically sound ending for all. What could be better?

I certainly thought every element in this two-hour, world-premiere was exceedingly well-executed. The actor performances were, by and large, some of the most stunning I've seen up close in a musical. And that's tough for a performer - keeping your big stage cool and playing a large personality on a dimensionally limited stage when the audience is sitting right on top of you. But they did it. And it was "good to the last drop".

Maggie, a brilliant young woman stuck in 1950's suburbia, is out of sync with her times. She wonders if her real home might be somewhere else. When an alien answers her call to the stars for help, she begins an intergalactic romance that will change her, the world she lives in, and the whole universe.

Melanie Neilan as the title character, Maggie, is vocally as well as dramatically exceptional. It is quite obvious from her first tendu demi-pointe on stage that she is a classically trained ballerina (oh those feet!). But the girl can also act and sing! And for this sometimes musical, sometimes operetta-ish production she is a perfectly packaged, triple threat.

The entire cast is really, quite funny, thanks in no small way to their collective 1000% talent and ensemble delivery, also book by Diane Folov, direction by Michael Pressman, lyrics by Folov and Susan Justin and choreography by Brooke Wendle. Additional cast members (in order of appearance) Melissa Jobe, Bruce Nozick, Philip Casnoff, Dennis Renard, Chase Ramsey, Eddie Vona, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield, Beth Egan, Nicole Ledoux, [Sarah Hinrichsen (is the female swing)] and Alan Trinca bring A-game high energy and lots of laughs, assisted by both period savvy costumes and over-the-top sci-funny fashion by Dana Rebecca Woods. The overall production design by Stephanie Kerley Schwartz, lighting by Rick Zimmerman and sound by Christopher Moscatiello is on point.

If I have one criticism...the first act kind of drags. I did yawn a little bit. But once the lights come up on the second act it's like riding a game-changing 1959 Lotus Elite race car. And when Detective Ziskin (Philip Casnoff) finally gets to make his entrance the gags get good. Endowed with some of the best writing in the script, Casnoff puts in a solidly hysterical character coup de gras, as does COME GET MAGGIE's other tough guy, Bruce Nozick (General Winthrop/Mr. Wyberry).

The show does become a "little bit of everything soup" at the finale. But it keeps to its preposterously comic theme and I did feel won over in the end. The score is genuinely varietal and the play overall, is very enjoyable. ...And, they all live happily ever after.

Creative Team: Joe McClean & Dana Bowman (Technical Co-Directors), Stephanie Kerley Schwartz (Set Design), Ric Zimmerman (Lighting Design), Chris Moscatiello (Sound Design), Dana Rebecca Woods (Costume Design), Michelle Do (Music Director), Albin Konopka (Music Supervisor and Incidental Music), Brooke Wendle (Choreographer), Nicholas Santiago (Video Design), Glenn Michael Baker (Assistant Set Design & Props Head).

COME GET MAGGIE opens at 8pm on Saturday, February 11, and runs at 8 pm Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays; 3 pm Sundays through March 26, 2023 (no performance Monday, Feb. 13).

Rogue Machine (in the Matrix Theatre), is located at 7657 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Tickets are $60 for general seating. Reserved seating Saturday and Sundays only: $75 (Seniors: $50; Students with ID: $40; Children under 18: $40). Pay-What-You-Can Fridays Feb. 17 ($10+), Feb. 24 ($15+), Mar. 3 ($20+).

Reservations: https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/ or for more information 855-585-5185.

Run time approximately 2 hours (includes one intermission)

Photo by John Perrin Flynn: Melanie Neilan, Dennis Renard



WISTARIA FESTIVAL Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On March 19 Photo
WISTARIA FESTIVAL Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On March 19
On the sidewalk stage outside Sierra Madre Playhouse at 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024, there will be a full day of live musical entertainment on the day of the City of Sierra Madre's Annual Wistaria Festival, Sunday, March 19, 2023.
JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Gram Photo
JAZZ AT NAZ Continues In March With Charles Lloyd and Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra With Grammy-Winner Samara Joy
The Soraya's monthlong Jazz at Naz Festival rolls into March this year with two masters of the musical genre—the elder statesman sax legend Charles Lloyd celebrates his 85th birthday on March 18 with an all-star lineup, and the 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning Best New Artist Samara Joy makes her debut at The Soraya with Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra on March 26. Both concerts will be Live Streamed from The Soraya's Great Hall for just $19 each.  
The Colony Theatre Brings Back The Latinx Production Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK After Sell Photo
The Colony Theatre Brings Back The Latinx Production Of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK After Sell Out Engagement
Due to overwhelming response to January's limited run, Burbank's Colony Theatre is bringing back the critically acclaimed 2018 LA production of The Diary of Anne Frank.
Review: LA EGOISTA At Skylight Theatre Photo
Review: LA EGOISTA At Skylight Theatre
Every time I enter Skylight Theatre, I am completely blown away by the radical transformations designers are able to handle in the space. Stephen Gifford has crafted worlds which elevate the text of the play, the performances of the two actors, and the perception of the evening as a whole.

From This Author - Tracey Paleo

Tracey Paleo is a voting member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.  

... (read more about this author)

Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas TheatreReview: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre
February 20, 2023

'Like any of the heroines I could possibly reference, Kristina Wong embodies all of them in her own fierce amalgamation.  The result is considerably hysterical in the most unpredictable ways.'
Review: Disney's THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood PantagesReview: Disney's THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood Pantages
February 7, 2023

From the moment Rafiki (Gugwana Dlamini) Shaman of the Pride Lands, heralded her recognizably famous opening note, the audience was uproarious.  Even as long as it’s been around, THE LION KING is still a wonder to behold. 
Review: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper ForumReview: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper Forum
November 26, 2022

Quite possibly, a perfect production.  Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated CLYDE’S at the Mark Taper Forum is heartfelt, funny, and seriously delicious.
Review: RADIO GOLF at A Noise WithinReview: RADIO GOLF at A Noise Within
November 2, 2022

There is a reason why August Wilson is one of the more prolifically produced playwrights in modern American theater. He just gets it. The same could be said for RADIO GOLF director Gregg T. Daniel.
Review: DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS at Latino Theatre Company In Association With Native Voices At The AutryReview: DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS at Latino Theatre Company In Association With Native Voices At The Autry
October 7, 2022

In this full-circle journey, for the women of DESERT STORIES FOR LOST GIRLS, for us the viewers, and for their future generations, there is the sense that healing is what life for all Native American women absolutely needs to be about.
share