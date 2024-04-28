Review: A CHORUS LINE at The Norris Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you’re a fan of the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical — or the 1985 movie remake with Michael Douglas — it’ll be hard for you not to like the Palos Verdes Performing Arts' peppy version of "A Chorus Line." After all, it has enough singular sensations in its cast to impress even faithful fans of the classic.

A Chorus Line premiered on Broadway in 1975 and ran for 15 years, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976 and implanting its catchy tunes into generations of Broadway fans. Consequently, most people who come to see this show (directed by Christine Negherbon and produced by Joel Sluyter) have probably already seen it —multiple times — but in case you haven’t: The story follows a group of dancers as they audition for a coveted spot in the chorus of a Broadway show.

As we learn about each one of the dancers, it becomes clear that this isn’t just a show about Broadway — or even about dancing; it’s a show about each character’s coming of age. As each character steps into the spotlight to be interviewed by the casting director (Nathan Madden, who handles the role with a perfectly tempered sternness), they unfold their stories of broken childhoods, steadfast dreams, and all the pains and awkwardness of adolescence.

There is talk of gender identity and sexuality, STDs and abuse, trauma and triumph. Their common thread? They're all struggling to keep those lofty goals of Broadway stardom afloat inside a reality that makes them question it all.

Now I'll never make it!

I'll never make it!

He doesn't like the way I look

He doesn't like the way I dance

He doesn't like the way I...

What’s so magical about the show — this production included — is that, by the end of it, you care about every single person in the lineup. There is no “star” to any chorus, after all. And you’ll get to know all of their stories, so when the group finally lines up for the final cut, you’ll be as nervous as they are to see anyone let go.

That said, there are some standouts: The ditzy “Kristine” (played by an adorable Jaeeda Stone) who can’t sing a note (but, of course, really can) will make you laugh; her “bad” singing is the perfect sort of squawk. The talented Katie Flores, who sings the power ballad “What I Did for Love,” does so with gusto. And the character of Cassie — whose backstory about a short-lived stint at success drives the show’s only real storyline — performs a solo dance number that made me wonder if she is an actor who can dance or a dancer who can act (Turns out she's both. And she can sing!). I also love Kito Garcia’s portrayal of the flamboyant “Bobby;” he doesn't belt out any of the show’s big songs, but he’s got a smile and a swagger that’s made for the stage.

Steven Ruvalcaba, who plays Paul San Marco, delivers the show’s most powerful monologue. His heartwrenching account of sexual abuse and his painful beginning in show business are so authentic, so achingly sad, I couldn’t help but tear up. Kudos to the actor.

In all, this "Chorus Line" is everything community theater should be: It makes you realize you don’t need a big Broadway house to get a Broadway experience. There were moments where I tried to find a dancer off-point in the group dance scenes — someone who wasn’t following that perfect Rockette style of synchronicity — but I couldn’t (except when they were off-point on purpose). This cast is solid, and you’ll root for every single one of them.

A Chorus Line is playing at the Norris Theatre in Palos Verdes April 26-28 and May 3-5.

*Photos by Philicia Endelman

Add Your Comment

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!