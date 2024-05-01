INTERVIEW: Marcus M. Martin on Letting the Genie Out of the Lamp for His Final Stop in Costa Mesa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marcus M. Martin doesn't need a genie. After playing his dream role in the Broadway National Tour of Disney's Aladdin for a year and a half, the 26-year-old Ohio native said he has already gotten everything he wished for.

After all, Genie was the role he always imagined for himself — ever since he saw "Friend Like Me" performed by Broadway's James Monroe Iglehart on the 2015 Tony Awards. He even memorized the lines and songs years before auditioning for the role. So landing the part as his first big break in show business was a dream come true.

The "Aladdin" tour will make its last stop in Costa Mesa, CA, May 7-12, ending Martin's time playing the charismatic wish-granter.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Martin to find out about what it's like playing Genie eight shows a week, how he got here (including running on a treadmill while singing "Friend Like Me" to get in shape for the part), and what's next for the new Broadway star.

First of all: I’m a big fan of ALADDIN. I’ve seen the Broadway show; I've seen the movie; and I’ve got three kids who love it, too. So I’m super excited to talk to you today.

Thank you for taking the time to chat with me.

So… You're from (Akron) Ohio, right? How was it growing up as a theatre kid there?

I will say, where I grew up in Northeastern Ohio, it’s a very artistic area. We have a great regional theatre; there are some great community theatres; and of course, there were the touring shows. My mom and I were subscribers to the local touring seasons, so we saw all the Broadway tours that came through Cleveland. I was fortunate enough that my family always encouraged my theatre-loving habits.

My love for theatre was fed in Ohio. It was where I fell in love with theatre. . . So yeah, I am so thankful for my upbringing — so thankful for Akron and Northeast Ohio.

How old were you when you started in theatre?

I started in theatre when I was 7, but I’ve been performing my entire life. I always say my first theatre was church. I grew up singing in the choir, giving my Resurrection speech on Resurrection Sundays. Really all of those things that make a great performer—public speaking, commanding a crowd, having stage presence — all those things I learned as a young, young child from church.

Marcus M. Martin as Genie in Aladdin National Tour

I just read this great Associated Press story that talks about how you have this “Genie Brotherhood” with James Monroe Iglehart (who originated the role on Broadway) and Michael James Scott (currently playing Genie on Broadway). Tell me about that.

It is such an honor. Even long before being a part of this show—long before the brotherhood was even a possibility — I’ve always admired it from afar and been fans of those guys and their work. So to now be a part of this small group of men — amazingly talented black men — that have played this character, it’s so humbling, and it’s such an honor.

But it’s also a responsibility: My mother always told me growing up, “To whom much is given, much is required.” Add so it’s great to have this honor but I really want to honor the integrity of what they’ve created, specifically Michael James Scott and of course, James Monroe Iglehart, being the original genie. You know, Michael was the first genie I ever saw in person when I saw the show.

How old were you when you first saw the Broadway show?

I was in college. I want to say a sophomore.

So did you have any idea that would be you someday? Did you think, “Oh, I want to be where he is?”

Absolutely. To be 100 percent honest, from the moment I saw James perform “Friend Like Me” at the Tony Awards, I had every intention of playing his role someday. Of course, I didn’t actually if it was going to quite happen, but I knew that was something I could see myself doing and that I wanted to do everything in my power to make it happen one day. So I started working on the material and memorizing all the songs—all throughout college, this role was at the top of my list as something I wanted to do as soon as I graduated. [Note: Martin landed the role—his first Broadway part—two years after graduating with his BA in musical theatre from Baldwin Wallace University.)

That is amazing. So this has really been a longtime dream for you.

Yeah, absolutely. This really is my dream role. It’s such a blessing to be able to start my career this way.

How did you feel when you learned you got the part of Genie?

I was just overjoyed. I was thrilled. I was speechless. I was so excited to see this dream I had for so long finally be realized.

I can’t believe that you were practicing the role years before you got it; that’s an amazing story.

Yeah, I know. That was something that was instilled in me for a long time, that it’s OK to have a desire for things and to pray for things. It’s ok to have dreams, but at the end of the day it’s up to you to do the work to make those dreams become a reality. There are so many things that are out of your control in this business, of course, but if you can help yourself out by doing some of the work, you have to.

We talk a lot about manifesting things—and I do believe in manifestation—but I believe you have to match the manifestation with the work.

Speaking of work, you have to do so much in that one song, “Friend Like Me. That scene is crazy. How do you do all that and not run out of breath?

It’s insane. [Laughs] It really is a science in pacing yourself. Knowing yourself; knowing your body. I found out I got the role about five months before starting rehearsal, and so I would sing “Friend Like Me” while running on the treadmill just about every day. I knew I had to build up stamina and build up endurance. I couldn’t be spending the rehearsal process getting in shape; I had to show up in shape.

But yeah, it’s all about pacing yourself. Every single movement, every breath, every vocal choice is thought out to the tee. I know exactly how much energy I need to give to each section so that once I get to the end I have enough to push through. Once we get to the tap break I know I’m headed toward home. [Laughs]

Still, aren’t you just exhausted at the end of every show?

Yes and no. Eight shows a week is hard. It’s a demanding role. But I’ve really found ways to make it so that I can walk out of the theatre in one piece. [Laughs] You know, I’ve found ways to keep myself healthy so it’s sustainable. It’s a lot. It’s really demanding, but I have found ways to make it sustainable.

So you’ve been on tour for a year and a half. And Costa Mesa is the last stop?

Yes. That is the last stop in the tour. That is the grand finale. It's the end of my genie chapter, so I’m looking forward to closing this thing out.

Are you? I mean, how does that feel that such a monumental part of your life is coming to an end?

We all know in this business that jobs don’t last forever. But it’s been amazing — to launch my career with a role like this has been incredible. But you know, over 500 performances [pause] . . . I’m looking forward to it.

We’re actually closing on my birthday, which I find very fitting because I always view birthdays as the beginning of a new chapter. I get to end the chapter of 26 by ending the chapter of Genie. And, I’m getting married in the fall, so I’m looking forward to building a life and finishing wedding planning with my beautiful fiancee. I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to.

What do you want to do next?

Besides getting married, I’m going to be teaching a little bit. I teach with an amazing organization called Arts Ignite. They provide arts education for schools. Outside of being a performer, I think that it’s important for us to empower the next generation of storytellers through the arts. Using my ability and my platform to be able to do that is something I’m passionate about, so I’ll be teaching over the summer. . . . Professionally, whatever will come, will come.

Here’s my last question: If a genie could grant YOU three wishes, what would they be?

I know this is a cop-out but I’m really happy. I’m really, really happy. I wouldn’t wish for anything. I’m healthy, my family is healthy, I’m about to marry the most beautiful woman ever. I’ve gotten to play my dream role traveling the country. So I’m OK. I’m good—I’ll let somebody else have them.

ALADDIN will be playing at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts May 7-12. Tickets are available at scfta.org.

Photos by Deenvan Meer/ Disney

