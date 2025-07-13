Revelry Theatre Group Brings New Production of HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate Halloween, Revelry Theatre Group (RTG) will present Shakespeare's haunting tragedy: Hamlet. Starring Jesse Baxter in the title role, this chilling new production invites audiences into a world of shadows, secrets, and unraveling sanity-where the dead whisper, reality fractures, and the line between truth and deception vanishes.

At the center of RTG's Hamlet lies one haunting question: What does it take to make a lie true?

Directed by Cassidy Cagney, the production explores the terrifying gap between what is real and what is believed. In a world where no one can control what others accept as truth, the consequences of doubt, manipulation, and conviction spiral into dread.

"This is a ghost story ... but more than that, it's a conversation about who gets to decide what's true," says Cagney.

Set in a murky, timeless Elsinore, this Hamlet surrounds the audience with fog, silence, and suspicion. Memory is unreliable, grief is contagious, and power rests on the most fragile of narratives. With stark, atmospheric design and an ensemble tuned to the play's eerie undercurrents, RTG offers a suspenseful and unsettling experience perfect for the Halloween season.

Hamlet marks RTG's return following its successful productions of Romeo and Juliet (2024) and The Tempest (spring 2025), the latter performed in partnership with MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. Both productions showcased RTG's commitment to clarity, emotional depth, and curiosity-driven storytelling-qualities that continue to shape this upcoming fall production.

Performances: October 30th-31st and November 1st, 2025 at 8 PM

Venue: MacLeod Ale Brewing Co., Van Nuys, CA

Tickets & Info: Tickets are currently available for pre-sale at $14 before prices increase on September 1st.

https://www.revelrytheatregroup.com/event-details/hamlet-2025-11-01-20-00

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC