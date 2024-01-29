Red Jasper Entertainment Presents SEX WITH STRANGERS

Red Jasper Entertainment has announced a new production of Sex With Strangers by Laura Eason. Directed by Kate Sargeant, the cast will feature Sarah Wylie and Jonathan Dylan King. Lighting design is by Kathi Donohue and stage manager is Daylyn Paul.



There will be nine performances only, beginning Saturday, February 17 and running through March 3 as follows: Saturday 2/17 at 8pm, Sunday 2/18 at 4pm, Monday 2/19 at 7pm, Friday 2/23 at 8pm, Saturday 2/24 at 8pm, Sunday 2/25 at 4pm, Friday 3/1 at 8pm, Saturday 3/2 at 8pm, and Sunday, 3/3 at 4pm. General admission is $20 and VIP admission is $30 (includes reserved seating and complimentary beverage). Tickets may be purchased online at www.sweet-tix.com. Running time is 90 minutes including one intermission.



This thought-provoking play explores the intersection of love, ambition, and the digital age. A captivating journey of passion, connection, and the complexities of modern relationships.



Sarah Wylie is an actress and producer based in Los Angeles. She holds a Theatre Arts and Cinema Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. After graduating she founded her first production company, Open Air Shakespeare NRV, and managed operations for six years. Since moving to Los Angeles, she has performed in several films including Lincoln, Cursed Waters, and Wolf. She has produced and starred in Richard Reiner's All In, The Last First Date, and I Can't. She is currently producing the film Lips Like Sugar with Woody Harrelson, starring Owen Wilson.



Jonathan Dylan King was raised in Rome and Italy. He moved to Los Angeles in 2016. TV credits include From Scratch (Netflix), and The L Word and Kidding (both on Showtime). He can also be seen in a new horror film called The Well. He studied at Sorbonne University in Paris and graduated with a degree in applied foreign languages. He speaks four languages – English, French, Italian, and Spanish. He studies with Marjorie Ballentine at her studio in Los Angeles.



Kate Sargeant began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of 11 in the cult classic film 3 Ninjas. She attended U.C. Berkeley and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in English and Dramatic Arts. While earning her master's degree in Text and Performance Studies from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, she wrote, produced, and directed her original play Revolving Door. She has been on staff at multiple TV shows including Castle, CSI Cyber, NCIS New Orleans, Blindspot, and Obliterated. She also wrote, produced, and directed three short films — Changing Lanes, Facing Life, and Another Foreign Concept — as well as the original comedic series You Can't Do That on the Internet and Virtually Single.



Founded by Sarah Wylie, Red Jasper Entertainment (RJE) is a production company focused on the art of theatre and film. From the spotlight of the stage to the depth of cinematic storytelling, RJE brings narratives to life, inviting audiences to explore the boundless realms of imagination and emotion.



McCadden Place Theatre is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.