RONALD: A Clown's Comedic Saga Debuts At Hollywood Fringe Festival!

The world's most beloved, silliest, and hamburger-eatingest clown comes to life in "RONALD," a new solo clown show premiering at The Broadwater Theater in Hollywood on June 8th. This production, starring Jenna Podell and produced by Cara Christian, immerses audiences in the fictional origin story of Ronald, exploring his humble beginnings, rise to fame, and dramatic fall from grace.

"RONALD" tells the fictional story of a humble fry cook with dreams of performing who becomes an iconic global figure, only to face a spectacular fall from public favor. Through a blend of absurdity and sincerity, the show celebrates the almighty burger while questioning the American artists' experience of balancing integrity within craft and commercial success. The show asks, can an artist thrive off their work without compromising their craft?

The show promises to deliver laughter and introspection, blending absurd humor with deeper reflections on ambition, creativity, and the price of success. Jenna Podell's performance brings life to Ronald's personal journey, making the audience both laugh and ponder the true meaning of artistic dedication.

Join us for the world premiere of "RONALD" on June 8th at The Broadwater Theater. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a show that is as ridiculous as it is heartfelt, celebrating the timeless charm of one of pop culture's most iconic clowns.

RONALD

Starring: Jenna Podell

Produced by: Cara Christian

Venue: The Broadwater Theater - 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance Dates: Saturday June 8, 10:30PM (Preview), Thursday June 13, 11:00PM, Friday June 14, 5:30PM

For tickets and more information, please visit Ronald Hollywood Fringe Tickets

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Jenna Podell (RONALD) is an actor, clown, comedian, and writer based in Los Angeles. She is an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and has a BFA in Film and Television Production. She's also an Upright Citizens Brigade alum, and has studied with a handful of clown darlings, including the Idiot Workshop, Chad Damiani, Eric Davis, Aitor Basauri, and, after this summer, Philippe Gaulier. She was inspired to tell this story by her own personal experiences of working corporate entertainment industry jobs to pay the bills while trying to balance the pursuit of her own craft.

Cara Christian (PRODUCER) is a producer and artist based in Los Angeles. Her most recent credits include LOVE KILLS, starring Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, A STEADY RAIN, starring Lewis Pullman and Shaun Sipos, and BROTHERS PLAY, starring Jamie Wollrab, Rob Nagle, and Jeffrey Nordling. Cara has worked in Theater in Los Angeles and New York, and is currently working in Television Development.

