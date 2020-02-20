RIVERDALE: A Musical Parody Set To Hit Rockwell Table & Stage In April

From comic book to sweeping dramatic CW series, the students of Riverdale High have survived many cultural mediums. Now, the characters of Riverdale will embark on their most savage and hysterical journey yet, a Rockwell Table & Stage Musical Parody. Hitting the stage on April 4, 2020, RIVERDALE: A Musical Parody, will have fans laughing out loud and cheering for more. The production will run Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 1pm thru May 24, 2020.

Based on the comic book and hit CW television series from Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale: a Musical Parody, is a high-energy, farcical homage to the iconic series and world of characters, featuring spectacular vocals and uproarious comedic performances. Just weeks after the mysterious disappearance of fair Riverdale's most promising young athlete, Jason Blossom, the once idyllic and wholesome town, faces a sinister, dark and surprisingly sexy new chapter of its history. Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and all your favorite Riverdale characters come together for milkshakes, double dates and twisted fates about to unravel into what they don't yet know just might be...murder.

Featuring a range of LA-based talent, RIVERDALE: A Musical Parody, is set to be the flat-out funniest and throw-down sexiest show yet. The musical was directed and written by Ryan O'Connor (HBO's Big Little Lies), co-written by John Flynn, choreographed by Mallory Butcher, and produced by E.K. Dagenfield and Pablo Rossil. Gregory Nabours provided musical direction/arrangement. Get ready for an immersive and gripping night of theater, as Rockwell lends their famous, comical spin on the popular CW series.

Says director Ryan O'Connor, "I was in love with the Archie comics as a kid, I even tried to write a musical about them when I was 14. Then, as a grown-up, the CW series recaptured my imagination and has been such a surprise source of campy joy and an earnest glimpse into this generation's world view that when I finally decided to helm a Rockwell parody, this was the perfect franchise to lovingly lampoon."

Known as Los Angeles' premier musical parody venue, Rockwell continues in producing the utmost professional entertainment with electrifying vocals, side-splitting comedy, and notable cast members, from Broadway to on-screen and beyond. RIVERDALE: A Musical Parody is no exception to the high-level shows many have come to adore and anticipate.

Rockwell Table & Stage is located in Los Feliz at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale for $29 - $49 at www.rockwell-la.com/shows





