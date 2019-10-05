REMEMBER THE MAGIC Comes to The Grove Theatre

Remember the Magic, featuring R&B singer Virgil Gibson, returns to The Grove Theatre on Saturday, November 16th. This fun show brings back the great sounds of the doo-wop era, with tunes like "Only You," "Up On The Roof," "You Send Me," "My Girl," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" and many more. The former lead singer of The Rivingtons ("Papa Oom Mow Mow"), and Paul Robi's Platters in the '60s and '70s, Gibson's repertoire also includes southern gospel.

The award winning, TCB Flash Band backs Gibson, as well as opening the first half of the show with their jukebox hits featuring Robert Starr, son of the legendary Motown artist, Edwin Starr. The show includes tribute artists to Tom Jones, Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, and others. This family friendly show is not to be missed.

Remember the Magic starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You