REDCAT International Children's Film Fest Begins June 8

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts presents the 14th annual REDCAT international children's Film Festival from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 23, 2019, with three different programs daily for children of all ages.

The annual REDCAT International Children's Film Festival returns with three full weekends of exhilarating short-film programs to enchant moviegoers of all ages. The festival showcases work from around the globe including Chile, Cuba, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, and United Kingdom to inspire the whole family.



Presented in partnership with Northwest Film Forum. Curated by Elizabeth Shepherd.

FESTIVAL PROGRAM OVERVIEW: (Details below)



Saturday, June 8

12:00 pm Small But Mighty 1:30 pm Beyond the Rainbow

3:00 pm Made in My Image



Sunday, June 9

12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun

1:30 pm Seize the Day

3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend



Saturday, June 15

12:00 pm Small But Mighty

1:30 pm Dares and Dreams

3:00 pm Made in My Image



Sunday, June 16

12:00 pm Seize the Day

1:30pm Para Picar: Historias Cortas en Espa ol

3:00 pm Force for Nature



Saturday, June 22

12:00 pm Small But Mighty

1:30 pm Dares and Dreams

3:00 pm Beyond the Rainbow



Sunday, June 23

12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun

1:30 pm Beyond the Rainbow

3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend DETAILED PROGRAM:



Saturday, June 8; Saturday, June 15 & Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm Small But Mighty



Ages 2 and up. 59 min. It's around-the-world adventure time with vibrant characters who are out to laugh, sing, solve puzzles, eat tasty food and spread their wings and fly.



Six films are nonverbal; two in English; and four in Hungarian, Russian, French and German with English subtitles.





The Bird Wedding, Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017



Big Block Singsong: Duck

Warren Brown, Canada, 2017

Lemon & Elderflower

Ilenia Cotardo, United Kingdom, 2017

Goldie

Emily Brundige, USA, 2019

Spring Bear Song

Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017

Flamingo

Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018

Trunky

Ekaterina Filippova, Russia, 2017

The Papernauts

Alvaro Ceppi, Chile, 2017

The Hungry Little Wolf

Arnaud Demuynck, France/Belgium, 2017

Fluffy Hour: PuiPui & MuuMuu Always Together

Hiroyuki Mizoguchi, Japan, 2018

Pingu in the City, Episode 5

Naomi Iwata, Japan, 2017

The Bird Wedding

Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017

Sloth

Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018 Saturday, June 8, 1:30 pm; Saturday, June 22, 3:00 pm &

Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1:30pm Beyond the Rainbow



All ages. 61 min. Enter a beautifully animated wonderland of timeless tales, fables and fantastic yarns. You'll meet two kittens who conjure magic, creatures who live in a world made of wool, a place in the woods where friendly monsters live, a gnome who helps children learn how to behave, and a cyclist who keeps the world spinning around.



Most films are nonverbal or in English; one in German and one in Russian with English subtitles.





Pepita & Max: an Alpine Blessing for Monsieur Raf, Rahel Ilona Eisenring and

Stephanie Kn bl, Switzerland, 2017



Woolworld

Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018

Kitten Witch

James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016

Out Fishing

Uzi Geffenblad, Sweden, 2018

Pepita & Max: an Alpine Blessing for Monsieur Raf

Rahel Ilona Eisenring and Stephanie Kn bl, Switzerland, 2017

Little Red Riding Hood

Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017

Dark, Dark Woods

Emile Gignoux, Denmark, 2017

The Theory of Sunset

Roman Sokolov, Russia, 2017

Perfectly Naughty Kids

Tatiana Kiseleva, Russia, 2018



Content advisory: Fairy tales and fables sometimes explore fears and dangers, but all these films have happy endings! In Dark, Dark Woods, monsters seem a little scary for a few seconds, but really, they are friendly. In The Theory of Sunset, the figure of Death makes an appearance in a non-frightening way. Pepita and Max has content involving religious mythology. Saturday, June 8 & Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Made in My Image

Ages 7 and up. 63 min. Here are stories of family bonds around the world sometimes poignant and sometimes funny showing the ever-shifting dance that brings us closer to the people who love us most.



Most films are in English; one is nonverbal; two are in Spanish and one is in Slovak with English subtitles.





If You Fall, Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018



JiffyJiffy

Roberto Valle, Spain, 2016

Lemon & Elderflower

Ilenia Cotardo, United Kingdom, 2017

The Websters: Hero Daddy

Katar na Kerekesov , Slovakia/Poland, 2017

Dear Henri

Matthew Sandager, USA, 2017

Aidan and Albert Sykes

Richard O'Connor, USA, 2017

If You Fall

Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018

Threads

Toril Kove, Canada, 2017

The Rocket Ship

Taishon S. Black, US, 2018

Do you See Me?

Luz Rapoport, Argentina, 2017



Content advisory: In Dear Henri, a young girl finds an affirmative way to hold onto the memory of her grandfather, after his death. In Rocket Ship, a child comforts a mother who is emotionally distressed. Sunday, June 9 & Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun



Ages 2 and up. 50 min. Meet a menagerie full of new friends in this all-animated program, filled with creatures great and small. This program is filled with roly-poly adventures, vibrant colors, yummy treats and happy endings!



Four films are nonverbal; two in English; three in Japanese, Hungarian and Russian with English subtitles.





Kippkopp in the Grass, Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017



Sheep

Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018

Like an Elephant in a China Shop

Louise Chevrier, Luka Fischer, Rodolphe Groshens, Marie Guillon, Estelle Martinez, Benoit Paillard and Lisa Rasasombat; France, 2017

The Box

Eliott Belrose, Carole Favier, Lo cia Lagillier, Alo s Math , Juliette Perrey and Joran Rivet; France, 2017

Mogu and Perol

Tsuneo Goda, Japan, 2018

Funny Fish

Krishna Chandran A. Nair, France/Switzerland, 2017

Kippkopp in the Grass

Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017

Coco's Day

Tatiana Moshkova, Russia, 2017

Blueberry Hunt

Alexandra Hetmerov M jov and Kate ina Karh nkov , Czech Republic, 2017

Fly

Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018 Sunday, June 9, 1:30 pm & Sunday, June 16, 2019, 12:00 pm Seize the Day



Ages 5 and up. 62 min. Some days seem made for saying hip-hip-hooray, but other days can bring challenges and hills to climb. These animated films are filled with stories of breakthroughs and learning to appreciate how our friends and families can make the world go around in the most magical way.



Most films are nonverbal; two in English; one in Russian with English subtitles.





Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness, Edmunds Janson, Latvia, 2017



Cycle

Sophie Olga de Jong and Sytske Kok, The Netherlands, 2018

Honesty

JC Little, Canada, 2017

6:1

Sergei Ryabov, Russia, 2018

My Granny

Giselle P rez, Guatemala/Canada, 2018

Little Twinkle Smile

Ivana Guljasevic Kuman, Croatia, 2018

Belly Flop

Jeremy Collins, South Africa, 2018

Two Balloons

Mark C. Smith, US, 2017

Detective Avery Ebsen

Michael Farnon, UK, 2018

Robot and the Whale

Nima Yousefi, Sweden, 2018

Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness

Edmunds Janson, Latvia, 2017 Sunday, June 9 & Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend



Age 5 and up. 58 min. These live-action and animated films cross continents, generations and even species tell stories of connection, adventure, new beginnings, and happy endings. Friendship truly does make the world go around.



Three films are in English; four in Spanish and one in Japanese with English subtitles.





Annie and Carola My Best Friend, Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018



Mogu and Perol

Tsuneo Goda, Japan, 2018

Annie and Carola My Best Friend

Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018

Villa Clo

Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018

Sherbert Rozencrantz, You're Beautiful

Natalie van den Dungen, Australia, 2018

Avocado

Jasmine Castaneda, USA Puerto Rico, 2016

Spelliasmous

Ben Garfield, Cuba/UK, 2017

Kitten Witch

James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016

Pops & Bramwell

Aleks Sennwald and Pete Toms, USA, 2018 Saturday, June 15 & Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm Dares and Dreams



All ages. 68 min. Dive into vibrant colors with this timeless collection of lusciously animated films. These stories will take you on a trip around the world, where you'll meet funny and furry animal friends, delve into magic, hang out with families that are full of love, and learn how to be the bravest and best you can be.



Most films are in English; five are nonverbal; and one in Russian with English subtitles.





Little Red Riding Hood, Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017



People

Lucas Hespenheide, USA, 2017

Cycle

Sophie Olga de Jong and Sytske Kok, The Netherlands, 2018

Woolworld

Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018

Out Fishing

Uzi Geffenblad, Sweden, 2018

Little Red Riding Hood

Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017

Kitten Witch

James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016

6:1

Sergei Ryabov, Russia, 2018

Belly Flop

Jeremy Collins, South Africa, 2018

Aidan and Albert Sykes

Richard O'Connor, USA, 2017

Robbie's Fears

Enrique Delzer, USA, 2018

Robot and the Whale

Jonas Forsman, Sweden, 2018

If You Fall

Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018

Tweet-Tweet

Zhanna Bekmambetova, Russia, 2018 Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm Para Picar: Historias Cortas en Espa ol



Ages 7 and up. 50 min. These short animated and live-action films from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Spain and the USA will introduce you to a world of boys and girls who aren't afraid to take chances, reach out to new friends, and explore their worlds.



All films are in Spanish with English subtitles.





Villa Clo, Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018



Annie and Carola My Best Friend

Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018

Villa Clo

Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018

Avocado

Jasmine Castaneda, USA Puerto Rico, 2016

Fish

Javier Quintas, Spain, 2017

3feet

Giselle Geney, Colombia, 2018

Noel

Kike Arroyo, Spain, 2018

Spelliasmous

Ben Garfield, Cuba/UK, 2017

The Good Mother

Sarah Clift, Mexico/UK, 2016



Content advisory: The Good Mother is a humorous film about a Mexican family with strong negative opinions about the current US President. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm Force for Nature



Age 5 and up. 59 min. These fables, fantasies and tall tales are all films about our beautiful blue planet and the creatures and spirits who dwell in our forests, fields and skies. You'll see everything from magical drops of rain, to giant octopi, to tiny determined turtles. These films will inspire you to protect the earth and its wonderful web of life.



Four films are in English; two are nonverbal; two in Hungarian and one in German with subtitles.





Spring Bear Song, Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017



Drops

Karsten Kj rulf-Hoop and Sarah Joy Jungen, Denmark, 2017

Beebox

Cable Hardin, USA, 2018

Kippkopp in the Grass

Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017

Jelly Fish

Marcin Gizycki, USA/Poland, 2018

My Haggan Dream

Laura Sams and Robert Sams, USA, 2016

Du Iz Tak

Galen Fott, USA, 2018

Woolworld

Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018

Spring Bear Song

Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017

The Bird Wedding

Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017

TICKETS AND INFO G - General Audience $5

M - REDCAT Members $5

ST - Students $5

CA - CalArts Students/Faculty/Staff $5

Follow the link to purchase tickets online or call the box office at 213-237-2800.

