REDCAT International Children's Film Fest Begins June 8
REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts presents the 14th annual REDCAT international children's Film Festival from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 23, 2019, with three different programs daily for children of all ages.
The annual REDCAT International Children's Film Festival returns with three full weekends of exhilarating short-film programs to enchant moviegoers of all ages. The festival showcases work from around the globe including Chile, Cuba, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, and United Kingdom to inspire the whole family.
Presented in partnership with Northwest Film Forum. Curated by Elizabeth Shepherd.
FESTIVAL PROGRAM OVERVIEW: (Details below)
Saturday, June 8
12:00 pm Small But Mighty 1:30 pm Beyond the Rainbow
3:00 pm Made in My Image
Sunday, June 9
12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun
1:30 pm Seize the Day
3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend
Saturday, June 15
12:00 pm Small But Mighty
1:30 pm Dares and Dreams
3:00 pm Made in My Image
Sunday, June 16
12:00 pm Seize the Day
1:30pm Para Picar: Historias Cortas en Espa ol
3:00 pm Force for Nature
Saturday, June 22
12:00 pm Small But Mighty
1:30 pm Dares and Dreams
3:00 pm Beyond the Rainbow
Sunday, June 23
12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun
1:30 pm Beyond the Rainbow
3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend DETAILED PROGRAM:
Saturday, June 8; Saturday, June 15 & Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm Small But Mighty
Ages 2 and up. 59 min. It's around-the-world adventure time with vibrant characters who are out to laugh, sing, solve puzzles, eat tasty food and spread their wings and fly.
Six films are nonverbal; two in English; and four in Hungarian, Russian, French and German with English subtitles.
The Bird Wedding, Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017
Big Block Singsong: Duck
Warren Brown, Canada, 2017
Lemon & Elderflower
Ilenia Cotardo, United Kingdom, 2017
Goldie
Emily Brundige, USA, 2019
Spring Bear Song
Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017
Flamingo
Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018
Trunky
Ekaterina Filippova, Russia, 2017
The Papernauts
Alvaro Ceppi, Chile, 2017
The Hungry Little Wolf
Arnaud Demuynck, France/Belgium, 2017
Fluffy Hour: PuiPui & MuuMuu Always Together
Hiroyuki Mizoguchi, Japan, 2018
Pingu in the City, Episode 5
Naomi Iwata, Japan, 2017
The Bird Wedding
Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017
Sloth
Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018 Saturday, June 8, 1:30 pm; Saturday, June 22, 3:00 pm &
Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1:30pm Beyond the Rainbow
All ages. 61 min. Enter a beautifully animated wonderland of timeless tales, fables and fantastic yarns. You'll meet two kittens who conjure magic, creatures who live in a world made of wool, a place in the woods where friendly monsters live, a gnome who helps children learn how to behave, and a cyclist who keeps the world spinning around.
Most films are nonverbal or in English; one in German and one in Russian with English subtitles.
Pepita & Max: an Alpine Blessing for Monsieur Raf, Rahel Ilona Eisenring and
Stephanie Kn bl, Switzerland, 2017
Woolworld
Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018
Kitten Witch
James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016
Out Fishing
Uzi Geffenblad, Sweden, 2018
Pepita & Max: an Alpine Blessing for Monsieur Raf
Rahel Ilona Eisenring and Stephanie Kn bl, Switzerland, 2017
Little Red Riding Hood
Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017
Dark, Dark Woods
Emile Gignoux, Denmark, 2017
The Theory of Sunset
Roman Sokolov, Russia, 2017
Perfectly Naughty Kids
Tatiana Kiseleva, Russia, 2018
Content advisory: Fairy tales and fables sometimes explore fears and dangers, but all these films have happy endings! In Dark, Dark Woods, monsters seem a little scary for a few seconds, but really, they are friendly. In The Theory of Sunset, the figure of Death makes an appearance in a non-frightening way. Pepita and Max has content involving religious mythology. Saturday, June 8 & Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm
Made in My Image
Ages 7 and up. 63 min. Here are stories of family bonds around the world sometimes poignant and sometimes funny showing the ever-shifting dance that brings us closer to the people who love us most.
Most films are in English; one is nonverbal; two are in Spanish and one is in Slovak with English subtitles.
If You Fall, Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018
JiffyJiffy
Roberto Valle, Spain, 2016
Lemon & Elderflower
Ilenia Cotardo, United Kingdom, 2017
The Websters: Hero Daddy
Katar na Kerekesov , Slovakia/Poland, 2017
Dear Henri
Matthew Sandager, USA, 2017
Aidan and Albert Sykes
Richard O'Connor, USA, 2017
If You Fall
Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018
Threads
Toril Kove, Canada, 2017
The Rocket Ship
Taishon S. Black, US, 2018
Do you See Me?
Luz Rapoport, Argentina, 2017
Content advisory: In Dear Henri, a young girl finds an affirmative way to hold onto the memory of her grandfather, after his death. In Rocket Ship, a child comforts a mother who is emotionally distressed. Sunday, June 9 & Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm Feathery and Furry Fun
Ages 2 and up. 50 min. Meet a menagerie full of new friends in this all-animated program, filled with creatures great and small. This program is filled with roly-poly adventures, vibrant colors, yummy treats and happy endings!
Four films are nonverbal; two in English; three in Japanese, Hungarian and Russian with English subtitles.
Kippkopp in the Grass, Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017
Sheep
Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018
Like an Elephant in a China Shop
Louise Chevrier, Luka Fischer, Rodolphe Groshens, Marie Guillon, Estelle Martinez, Benoit Paillard and Lisa Rasasombat; France, 2017
The Box
Eliott Belrose, Carole Favier, Lo cia Lagillier, Alo s Math , Juliette Perrey and Joran Rivet; France, 2017
Mogu and Perol
Tsuneo Goda, Japan, 2018
Funny Fish
Krishna Chandran A. Nair, France/Switzerland, 2017
Kippkopp in the Grass
Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017
Coco's Day
Tatiana Moshkova, Russia, 2017
Blueberry Hunt
Alexandra Hetmerov M jov and Kate ina Karh nkov , Czech Republic, 2017
Fly
Julia Ocker, Germany, 2018 Sunday, June 9, 1:30 pm & Sunday, June 16, 2019, 12:00 pm Seize the Day
Ages 5 and up. 62 min. Some days seem made for saying hip-hip-hooray, but other days can bring challenges and hills to climb. These animated films are filled with stories of breakthroughs and learning to appreciate how our friends and families can make the world go around in the most magical way.
Most films are nonverbal; two in English; one in Russian with English subtitles.
Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness, Edmunds Janson, Latvia, 2017
Cycle
Sophie Olga de Jong and Sytske Kok, The Netherlands, 2018
Honesty
JC Little, Canada, 2017
6:1
Sergei Ryabov, Russia, 2018
My Granny
Giselle P rez, Guatemala/Canada, 2018
Little Twinkle Smile
Ivana Guljasevic Kuman, Croatia, 2018
Belly Flop
Jeremy Collins, South Africa, 2018
Two Balloons
Mark C. Smith, US, 2017
Detective Avery Ebsen
Michael Farnon, UK, 2018
Robot and the Whale
Nima Yousefi, Sweden, 2018
Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness
Edmunds Janson, Latvia, 2017 Sunday, June 9 & Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm Finding Myself, Finding a Friend
Age 5 and up. 58 min. These live-action and animated films cross continents, generations and even species tell stories of connection, adventure, new beginnings, and happy endings. Friendship truly does make the world go around.
Three films are in English; four in Spanish and one in Japanese with English subtitles.
Annie and Carola My Best Friend, Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018
Mogu and Perol
Tsuneo Goda, Japan, 2018
Annie and Carola My Best Friend
Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018
Villa Clo
Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018
Sherbert Rozencrantz, You're Beautiful
Natalie van den Dungen, Australia, 2018
Avocado
Jasmine Castaneda, USA Puerto Rico, 2016
Spelliasmous
Ben Garfield, Cuba/UK, 2017
Kitten Witch
James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016
Pops & Bramwell
Aleks Sennwald and Pete Toms, USA, 2018 Saturday, June 15 & Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm Dares and Dreams
All ages. 68 min. Dive into vibrant colors with this timeless collection of lusciously animated films. These stories will take you on a trip around the world, where you'll meet funny and furry animal friends, delve into magic, hang out with families that are full of love, and learn how to be the bravest and best you can be.
Most films are in English; five are nonverbal; and one in Russian with English subtitles.
Little Red Riding Hood, Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017
People
Lucas Hespenheide, USA, 2017
Cycle
Sophie Olga de Jong and Sytske Kok, The Netherlands, 2018
Woolworld
Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018
Out Fishing
Uzi Geffenblad, Sweden, 2018
Little Red Riding Hood
Martina Holcov , Czech Republic, 2017
Kitten Witch
James Cunningham, New Zealand, 2016
6:1
Sergei Ryabov, Russia, 2018
Belly Flop
Jeremy Collins, South Africa, 2018
Aidan and Albert Sykes
Richard O'Connor, USA, 2017
Robbie's Fears
Enrique Delzer, USA, 2018
Robot and the Whale
Jonas Forsman, Sweden, 2018
If You Fall
Tisha Deb Pillai, Canada, 2018
Tweet-Tweet
Zhanna Bekmambetova, Russia, 2018 Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm Para Picar: Historias Cortas en Espa ol
Ages 7 and up. 50 min. These short animated and live-action films from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Spain and the USA will introduce you to a world of boys and girls who aren't afraid to take chances, reach out to new friends, and explore their worlds.
All films are in Spanish with English subtitles.
Villa Clo, Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018
Annie and Carola My Best Friend
Myriam Ballesteros, Spain, 2018
Villa Clo
Esteban Gomez, Chile, 2018
Avocado
Jasmine Castaneda, USA Puerto Rico, 2016
Fish
Javier Quintas, Spain, 2017
3feet
Giselle Geney, Colombia, 2018
Noel
Kike Arroyo, Spain, 2018
Spelliasmous
Ben Garfield, Cuba/UK, 2017
The Good Mother
Sarah Clift, Mexico/UK, 2016
Content advisory: The Good Mother is a humorous film about a Mexican family with strong negative opinions about the current US President. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm Force for Nature
Age 5 and up. 59 min. These fables, fantasies and tall tales are all films about our beautiful blue planet and the creatures and spirits who dwell in our forests, fields and skies. You'll see everything from magical drops of rain, to giant octopi, to tiny determined turtles. These films will inspire you to protect the earth and its wonderful web of life.
Four films are in English; two are nonverbal; two in Hungarian and one in German with subtitles.
Spring Bear Song, Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017
Drops
Karsten Kj rulf-Hoop and Sarah Joy Jungen, Denmark, 2017
Beebox
Cable Hardin, USA, 2018
Kippkopp in the Grass
Szilvia Fab k and Tama Mikori, Hungary, 2017
Jelly Fish
Marcin Gizycki, USA/Poland, 2018
My Haggan Dream
Laura Sams and Robert Sams, USA, 2016
Du Iz Tak
Galen Fott, USA, 2018
Woolworld
Joanna Polak, Poland, 2018
Spring Bear Song
Csaba Gell r, Hungary, 2017
The Bird Wedding
Jana Geisler, Germany, 2017
TICKETS AND INFO G - General Audience $5
M - REDCAT Members $5
ST - Students $5
CA - CalArts Students/Faculty/Staff $5
Follow the link to purchase tickets online or call the box office at 213-237-2800.
REDCAT's film showcase gives