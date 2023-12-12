REDCAT Announces Its Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, has announce its Winter/Spring 2024 season of performances, screenings, and exhibitions, running January through June 2024.



The new season features a slate of multidisciplinary artists challenging the boundaries of various media. The Winter/Spring 2024 Season kicks off with an evening with acclaimed poet and National Book Award, Don Mee Choi, whose work expands the understanding of what poetry can do. On Mar. 9 and 10, renowned choreographer and performer Lionel Popkin returns to REDCAT with a career retrospective, responding to the dubious history of interculturalism with Reorient the Orient. New York-based artist Autumn Knight brings two works of social experimentation and improvisation –NOTHING#31: a bar, a bluff– to REDCAT Mar. 15 through 17. On Apr. 11, visual artist, filmmaker, theatermaker, and educator Natalia Lassalle-Morillo presents her film, Passage of the Spiral (Pasadizo en Espiral), exploring transnational migration and creative collaboration through the lens of young people based in Mexico and Los Angeles. From May 23 to 25, REDCAT presents artist Anna Martine Whitehead's FORCE! an opera in three acts, inspired by years of making performances inside and around prison. And from Jun. 4 through 5, 7 through 8, Magdalene—a chamber opera in thirteen movements scored by fourteen women composers and presented in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects—invites audiences into the interior world of the biblical figure Mary Magdalene.



Kameelah Janan Rasheed grapples with the poetics, pleasures, and politics of Black knowledge production, information technologies, [un]learning, and belief formation in her first major exhibition in California, i want to climb inside every word and lick the salty neck of each letter, opening Mar. 27.



Continuing a tradition of innovative theater at REDCAT, playwright, performer, translator, and director Aya Ogawa brings her darkly comical and psychologically insightful 2022 Obie Award-winning hit show, The Nosebleed, to REDCAT Feb. 1 through 3. And Jun. 20 to 22, writer and performer Paul Outlaw returns to REDCAT with BBC (Big Black Cockroach), a gripping work of experimental theater, inspired by classical European mythology, American comic books, current events, and Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis.



An incredible season of music launches on Feb. 17 as Sans Soleil, the multi-genre duo of Chris Williams and Patrick Shiroishi focused on deepening Black and Asian American solidarity, makes its REDCAT debut featuring William Parker and Lesley Mok. Occupying the cutting edge of jazz, Indigenous musicians Delbert Anderson and Mali Obomsawin bring their fresh perspectives to REDCAT with a double bill on Feb. 24. On Apr. 13, KarmetiK Orchestra brings sitar, Hindustani vocalists, tabla, and bansuri flute performers mixed with Western classical, African, and electronic musicians, directed by Dr. Ajay Kapur, head of Music Technology at CalArts. And on Jun. 14 and 15, PARTCH—the Grammy-winning ensemble specializing in the music and instruments of the iconoclastic composer Harry Partch—returns to REDCAT with an evening of music performed on the orchestra of instruments Partch designed and built himself.



On May 11, REDCAT partners with Deaf West Theatre and LA Phil to present See / Feel / Hear Music, a day-long program inviting audiences to experience the work of Deaf artists and technologists whose work explores the creation and reception of music, the innate music of sign language, and the concert experiences that are bridging the Deaf and hearing worlds.



On Apr. 4 and 6, scholar Ariel Osterweis and a company of L.A.-based dancers and performers stage the Los Angeles premiere of Jérôme Bel's Jérôme Bel, a survey of the renowned French artist's self-titled “auto-bio-choreo-graphy.” On Jun. 28 and 29, Primera Generación Dance Collective premieres their newest evening-length multimedia dance work, NOStalgia POP, paying homage and cheeky critique to the “recuerdos” romanticos that link Latine bodies together.



REDCAT's Winter/Spring 2024 film program features a diverse and far-reaching line-up of radical and experimental cinema and video, including: Soot Breath / Corpus Infinitum, the third collaboration between reknowed writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva (CalArts' MA Aesthetics and Politics Theorist in Residence) and filmmaker Arjuna Neuman (Jan. 20); undocumented Filipino filmmaker Miko Revereza's years-long diary and poetic essay film, Nowhere Near (Jan. 22); Offscreen Schematics for Past Futures, a program of short films considering urban and rural environments and the many implications of living in the world (Feb. 5); From Inside of Here, a feature-length film meditation on vulnerability and interconnection through the lens of a natural forest and the body of filmmaker Bill Basquin (Feb. 12); Duppy Transience, a program of short films providing space for spirits, ancestors, jumbies, duppy, and memories (Mar. 25); Christopher Harris, 2023 recipient of The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts in Film/Video, with Black Ecstatic Cinema (Apr. 8); and Deep in the Mud, We Are Enmeshed in All Its Forms, II, an ongoing film series considering the unique environment of the Caribbean in its current ecological moment (Apr. 15).



CalArts comes downtown for another spectacular series of events starting on Jan. 17, with the CalArts Music Showcase, highlighting the diversity and creativity of graduate student creators from the Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts. The new season will further celebrate the work of CalArts Film/Video BFA and MFA students with the CalArts Film/Video Showcase on Apr. 30 and May 2 through 4; the next generation of dance artists from the Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance at the CalArts Spring Dance concert on May 7 and 8; and the graduating class of CalArts' MFA Creative Writing Program at the CalArts Writers Showcase on May 9.



For dates, details, or ticketing information, see below or visit redcat.org.



REDCAT WINTER/SPRING 2024 EVENTS:



Jan. 17

CalArts Music Showcase

Highlighting the diversity and creativity of graduate student creators at the Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts, the CalArts Music Showcase presents an evening of collaborative music work featuring students from programs in Composition and Experimental Sound Practices, Jazz, Performer-Composer, VoiceArts, InstrumentalArts, World Music Performance, and Music Technology.



Jan. 19

Don Mee Choi

Don Mee Choi is a markedly influential figure in contemporary experimental poetry, combining the visual, the documentary, and the lyrical in her highly acclaimed books. Choi's Kor-Us Trilogy (Hardly War, DMZ Colony, and the forthcoming Mirror Nation) intertwines her family history with the troubled and complex modern history of South Korea and its long entanglement with the power and ambitions of the United States. 2024's Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence, Choi has already received some of the highest honors a literary artist can achieve—the National Book Award for 2020's DMZ Colony and a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship in recognition of her work in poetry and in the field of translation, where she's introduced many English readers to some of the most innovative poets working in South Korea today. This evening of immersion in Choi's work at REDCAT reflects how she expands our understanding of what poetry can do, while challenging us to experience the many layers of personal and cultural experience we call history.



Jan. 20

Denise Ferreira da Silva and Arjuna Neuman

Soot Breath / Corpus Infinitum

Soot Breath / Corpus Infinitum—a film dedicated to tenderness—is the third collaboration between renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva and filmmaker Arjuna Neuman. Interrogating empathy and violence, the film traces the transformations enacted on the natural world in the modern period, wherein living and non-living things have been treated as a standing reserve from which to extract resources. The element of earth is central as the camera moves from significant places in the biographies of the artists from Brazil to Indonesia, to major infrastructure that disintegrates in particles of soot. The film asks the questions: Can tenderness dissolve total violence? Can tears displace total extraction? Reimagining the human and its subject-formation away from predatory desire and lethal abstraction, away from the mind and eyes and noble senses, away from total extraction and its articulations as ethnography, border regimes, slavery, sexual abuse, trade, and mining. Instead, the film turns toward skin, resonance, and tenderness as the raw material of a reimagined earthy sensibility—remembering that to be tender is to soften like supple grass, and to attend to is to care for, to serve.



Jan. 22

Miko Revereza

Nowhere Near

Through the lenses of Miko Revereza—an undocumented Filipino immigrant in the U.S.—this poetic essay film features their experience and disillusionment of their future in the country and the decision to return to an estranged homeland. Moving into fragmented streams of consciousness, Nowhere Near tracks down the origin of a family curse, retracing the generational harm of the post-9/11 era, the US occupation of the Philippines, and the spiritual conquest of the Spanish Empire. The film is considered a “psychogeographical journey” by Revereza, traveling through downtown Los Angeles to the American Midwest, and back to his familial home of Pangasinan, Philippines. Nowhere Near is a years-long diary toward understanding the root of their migration to the United States, though ultimately, this odyssey deviates far from the expected course.



Feb. 1-3

Aya Ogawa

The Nosebleed

West Coast Premiere

Are we doomed to repeat the mistakes of our parents? Through a series of absurd, autobiographical vignettes, innovative playwright, performer, translator, and director Aya Ogawa's hit 2022 Obie Award-winning show irreverently and boldly delves into what it takes to forgive. A trip to Ogawa's home country of Japan, a child's nosebleed, and the reality TV show, The Bachelor, come together in this darkly comical and psychologically insightful theatrical tribute to Ogawa's father. Part theatrical memorial performed by an ensemble of five, part healing ritual for the audience, this darkly humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive.



Feb. 5

Cameron A. Granger, Ufuoma Essi, Mehedi Mostafa, and Tulapop Saenjaroen

Offscreen Schematics for Past Futures

Offscreen Schematics for Past Futures is a program of four short films that consider urban and rural environments and the many implications of living in this world. The four films complicate visions of space and place, poking holes in colonial and patriarchal interventions and intentional displacements of communities. A variety of offscreen “voices” —a benevolent, but naïve interviewer based in Bad City, United States; Jamaican poet Una Marson; Bangladeshi architect Keshef Mahboob Chowdhury; and Thai automated tour guide Kanya —offer points of entry into the planned and unplanned forces that form industrial cities, tourist-driven regions, and pastoral villages. These films sketch critical, speculative, and sobering perspectives that allow viewers to interrogate what unfolds around us.



Feb. 12

Bill Basquin

From Inside of Here

From Inside of Here is a feature-length film meditation on vulnerability and interconnection through the lens of a natural forest and through the body of the filmmaker. Bill Basquin structured the filming of From Inside of Here around a series of camping trips to the Gila National Forest in New Mexico, which is the site for the reintroduction of the endangered Mexican Grey Wolf. The place itself is a character in the film, as are the filmmaker's methods. The film is composed of multiple digital and analog formats: 16mm film, HD video, infrared stills, inter-titles, and sound recordings. From Inside of Here is preceded by Tending the Orchard, a collaboration around an orchard initiated by Basquin with co-director Katherine Agard that brings up history, anger, colonial violence, and the chance to feel the closeness of relationship.



Feb. 17

Sans Soleil with William Parker and Lesley Mok

Bandung

Sans Soleil is a multi-genre ritual duo focused on deepening Black and Asian American solidarity, created and led by Chris Williams and Patrick Shiroishi. The duo's REDCAT premiere, Bandung, is an evening-length composition weaving field recordings, pan-Indigenous instrumentation, and free jazz expression, in collaboration with expanded ensemble members William Parker and Lesley Mok. Williams and Shiroishi have taken inspiration from social histories and their personal ancestral history and experiences, diving into cultural themes, as well as political underweavings. Connecting the past with the present while looking into the future, Sans Soleil blends musical genres while continuing to grow their collective voice.



Feb. 24

Delbert Anderson and Mali Obomsawin

Occupying the cutting edge of jazz, Indigenous musicians Delbert Anderson and Mali Obomsawin bring their fresh perspectives to REDCAT with a double bill.



Navajo (Diné) jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson is both a leader and innovator in today's contemporary jazz scene. A Diné culture bearer, Anderson reimagines traditional melodies once sung in Diné social circles called "spinning songs," through the language of jazz and funk. Joined at REDCAT by Robert Muller (keyboard), Evan Suiter (bass), and Khalill Brown (drums), the Delbert Anderson Quartet collaborates to provide safe havens for Diné melodies to connect with new pathways for expression.



One of GRAMMY.com's “top ten new jazz artists to watch this year,” bassist, singer, and composer from Odanak First Nation, Mali Obomsawin will take the stage to perform pieces from her debut album, Sweet Tooth, and new works featuring: Allison Burik (reeds), Magdalena Abrego (guitar), and Evan Woodle (drums). Her touring quarter delivers a gripping and dynamic live show, which seamlessly melds chorale-like spirituals, folk melodies, and post-Albert Ayler free jazz to create a musical world all of their own.



Mar. 9-10

Lionel Popkin

Reorient the Orient

World Premiere

Part performance event, durational installation, and social agitation, Reorient the Orient is renowned choreographer and performer Lionel Popkin's response to the dubious history of interculturalism. Seeking to expand the discourse on how brown South Asian bodies inhabit contemporary art and performance spaces, Popkin draws from his nearly 30-year archive of dance-making. In REDCAT's theater and gallery, dancers, videos, archival materials, rugs, sculptures, neon yellow waffle balls, and the headpiece from an elephant costume invite audiences to make their way, choosing where to be and what to see.



Mar. 15-17

Autumn Knight

NOTHING#31: a bar, a bluff

West Coast Premiere

Drawing from her training in theater and the psychology of group dynamics, New York–based artist Autumn Knight makes performances that reshape perceptions of race, gender, and authority. Drawing from her NOTHING#31 series—an investigation into the Italian concept of “dolce far niente,” the sweetness of doing nothing—Knight performs two works at REDCAT.



Presented on Thursday, Mar. 15 and Friday, Mar. 16, part one, a bar, is a social experiment transforming the theater space into a host club in which, guided by Knight, the audiences undertake the task of creating the optimal conditions for temporary but meaningful companionship, desire, and connection with their fellow audience members.



Presented on Sunday, Mar. 17, part two, a bluff, is just that. Using her training as an improviser and the inexhaustible possibilities each audience member brings, Knight alone on stage responds improvisationally to the space, its architecture, its audience, pointedly launching from the potentiality—both the sweetness and desolation—of nothingness.



Mar. 25

Vashti Harrison, Thuy-Han Nguyen-Chi, Erica Sheu, and Sohil Vaidya

Duppy Transience

Duppy Transience is a program of four short films that provide space for spirits, ancestors, jumbies, duppy, and the memories of these to wander, roam, or exist in transit. Vashti Harrison, Thuy-Han Nguyen Chi, and Erica Sheu render deeply personal films about their families' pasts and cultural heritage, while Sohil Vaidya finds a way to thoughtfully engage with mythologies outside of his worldview. The films in this program use varying visual languages and techniques, from the beauty of grainy 16mm film to mediated images of digital avatars. Most importantly, they provide visual containers for the spiritual self and ancestrally-bestowed memories.



Mar. 27-Aug. 11

Kameelah Janan Rasheed

i want to climb inside every word and lick the salty neck of each letter

i want to climb inside every word and lick the salty neck of each letter is Kameelah Janan Rasheed's first major solo exhibition in California. Born in 1985 in East Palo Alto, Rasheed grapples with the poetics-pleasures-politics of Black knowledge production, information technologies, [un]learning, and belief formation. Her new exhibition at REDCAT combines a variety of media–including video, lithography, sculptural objects, performance and painting–that consider the pleasure and erotics of reading and writing.



Apr. 4 and 6

Jérôme Bel and Ariel Osterweis

Jérôme Bel

Los Angeles Premiere

Jérôme Bel is a performance by renowned French choreographer Jérôme Bel that he considers to be an “auto-bio-choreo-graphy.” Recalling the origins of his inspiration and the fundamental aspects of his work over the years, Bel links the personal to the artistic and political. This innovative dance work communicates his doubts, commitments, aspirations, and failures. For this presentation at REDCAT, scholar and practitioner of dance and performance Ariel Osterweis will interpret the text with a company of L.A.-based dancers and performers surveying Bel's career. Featuring performed as well as documented excerpts of Bel's decades-long and pioneering work, the format of the piece responds to the principle adopted by Bel's dance company, for ecological reasons, with the specific work always reinterpreted by a local performer in the language of the country where it is shown.



Apr. 8

Christopher Harris

Black Ecstatic Cinema

Christopher Harris, 2023 recipient of The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts in Film/Video, interrogates and deconstructs the photographic image in motion and in stasis. The legacy of photography and the moving image are illuminated by Harris' incisive inquiries around the perverse representational weight of Black bodies in dominant visual culture, power dynamics embedded in the cinematic image, and the space between presence and absence. His work adds a deliberate and nuanced voice to the archival turn in film. Harris' Black Ecstatic Cinema occupies a critical place in contemporary experimental film and exists in a broader history of collage aesthetics across film, music, visual art, and literature. Harris' films trust viewers and demand open eyes and deliberate minds.



Apr. 11

Natalia Lassalle-Morillo

Passage of the Spiral (Pasadizo en Espiral)

Passage of the Spiral (Pasadizo en Espiral) follows students and artists separated by real and imagined borders, but united by the need to tell stories. From Santo Domingo Yanhuitlán, Oaxaca, to California to the liminal space of the theater, the film presents transnational migration and creative collaboration through the lens of young people based in the Mixteca Region of México and Los Angeles, California. The film draws upon the multi-year creation of the theatrical play, El Camino Donde Nosotros Lloramos (The Road Where We Weep), led by celebrated Mexican theater company Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol. These journeys emerge from a concentric point of a spiral—Yanhuitlán and its ghosts—addressing the complexities of representation, of who is telling whose story and why.



Apr. 13

KarmetiK Orchestra

Bombay Rebels

World Premiere

KarmetiK Orchestra presents an evening-length show featuring the world premiere of collaborative contemporary music by Los Angeles-based artists from global backgrounds. Sitar, Hindustani vocalists, tabla, and bansuri flute performers are mixed with Western classical, African, and electronic musicians. Directed by Dr. Ajay Kapur, head of Music Technology at CalArts, the group features compositions and performances by world-renowned artists Gaayatri Kaundinya, Rajib Karmakar, Dr. Neelamjit Dhillon, Ashwin Vaswani, Chris Votek, Yeko Ladzekpo-Cole, Madeline Falcone, and Dr. Sanjay Sinha. Bombay Rebels is a homage to a group of luminary figures who have challenged the norm of Indian culture and forged new pathways. Each song commemorates a “Bombay rebel” with an original work, inspired by their journey, and explores blending different genres within Indian classical aesthetics.



Apr. 15

Julien Creuzet, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, Daniela Yohannes, and Julien Béramis

Deep in the Mud, We Are Enmeshed in All Its Forms, II

Deep in the Mud… is an ongoing series that considers the wholly unique environment of the Caribbean and the various social, political, historical, and colonial resonances present in its current ecological moment. This second film program in the series presents three moving image works that find widely varying points of entry into the Caribbean's land, sea, and sky. Julien Creuzet anachronistically highlights the enduring effects of the plantation economy in Martinique and Guadeloupe; Sofía Gallisá Muriente plaintively travels Puerto Rico documenting the calcified specter of natural disasters brought on by the colonial project; Daniela Yohannes and Julien Béramis bridges diasporic wanderings across an unforgiving landscape that counters the romanticized paradise of the Caribbean. These artists dig into the earthen cores of history and themselves to offer perspectives of archipelagic thinking.



Apr. 30, May 2-4

CalArts Film/Video Showcase

The CalArts School of Film/Video presents a juried selection of special screenings that feature new short and feature-length films by BFA and MFA students in its four programs—a diverse collection of innovative cinematic works and a culmination of hard work and dedication throughout the year.



Apr. 30: Long Form Showcase

May 2: Experimental Animation Showcase

May 3: Film Directing Program Showcase

May 4: Program in Film and Video Showcase



May 7-8

CalArts Spring Dance: LAUNCH

Meet the next generation of dance artists at this year's CalArts Spring Dance program. Featuring performances by the graduating class of 2024, this two-night engagement highlights the agility, intelligence, and innovation of this dynamic group of young artists. The program includes a solo and duet by choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo restaged by Cheryl Mann Del Cuore; a premiere by Micaela Taylor; the remounting of a commission by Mike Tyus and Luca Renzi; and three new works by emerging choreographers from the class of 2024.



May 9

CalArts Writers Showcase

This program presents a glimpse into the wild and varied work of the graduating class of CalArts' MFA Creative Writing Program, featuring the incredible range of experimentation that characterizes the literary accomplishment of students in the program.



May 11

See / Feel / Hear Music: Artistic Explorations of Music and Deafness

Presented with Deaf West Theatre and LA Phil

Building on the work of Deaf West Theatre and the LA Phil's historic collaboration Fidelio, See / Feel / Hear Music invites audiences to experience the work of Deaf artists and technologists whose work explores the creation and reception of music, the innate music of sign language, and the concert experiences that are bridging the Deaf and hearing worlds. Curated by Deaf West Theatre in collaboration with the LA Phil's Insight program, the day will include a combination of discussions, film, and artistic experiences for all audiences.



May 23-25

Anna Martine Whitehead

FORCE! an opera in three acts

West Coast Premiere

Over years of making performances inside and around prison, and visits with incarcerated friends and family, Anna Martine Whitehead meditates on the relationships of women and femmes in the waiting areas—the loved ones forced into a complex intimacy both tied and always resistant to the institution. FORCE! an opera in three acts is a Black femme story of interior lives and shared fantasies where characters become fractals for the abundant relationships blooming in the shadows of the state and carceral power. Queer and dreamy, ambitious and angsty, and inspired by Black girls, abolition feminists, and waiting rooms everywhere, Whitehead's powerful opera imagines a strange sisterhood with the power to disintegrate walls and features collaborations with composer Ayanna Woods and a constellation of freedom dreamers. Using sound, movement, and the prison as a particular prism through which we can bear witness to the ways carceral systems replicate themselves, FORCE! is also an attempt to abolish the Prison Industrial Complex in our heads, hearts, and houses.



Jun. 4-5, 7-8

Danielle Birrittella, Zoe Aja Moore, and Marie Howe

Magdalene

West Coast Premiere

Presented with Beth Morrison Projects

Magdalene is a chamber opera in thirteen movements—a wild meditation on transformation and desire scored by the collective voice of fourteen women composers: Leila Adu, Ruby Kato Attwood, Danielle Birritetella, Sheena Birrittella, Christina Courtin, Gabrielle Herbst, Molly Joyce, Emma O'Halloran, Tanner Porter, Ellen Reid, Kamala Sankaram, Bergrún Snæbjörnsdóttir, Annika Socolofsky, and Gyða Valtýsdóttir. Set to Marie Howe's Magdalene poems, the opera invites an audience into the interior world of the biblical figure Mary Magdalene—enlarging her to cross time and space, she appears as a woman alive now, who strives to heal the unyielding split between the sacred and the sexual. Encountering her life in flashes—wandering through a hotel, lighting birthday candles, making love in the ocean—Magdalene finds transcendence in the mundane to finally become the subject of her own story.



Jun. 14-15

PARTCH

LSD Ride

PARTCH—the Grammy Award-winning ensemble specializing in the music and instruments of the iconoclastic American Maverick composer Harry Partch—returns to REDCAT with an evening of alluring and powerful music performed on the extraordinary orchestra of instruments Partch designed and built himself. This year's program includes Partch's Three Dances, Progressions/Abstractions & Delusions, and Five Intrusions, as well as the world premiere of Jeffrey Holmes' Reið (Raidō) [Ride, Journey] and a staged concert version of new scenes from Anne LeBaron's latest opera, LSD - Huxley's Last Trip.



Jun. 20-22

Paul Outlaw

BBC (Big Black Cockroach)

World Premiere

Writer and performer Paul Outlaw returns to REDCAT with a gripping work of experimental theater, inspired by classical European mythology, American comic books, current events, and Franz Kafka's best known novel, Die Verwandlung (The Metamorphosis). A nightmarish satire, in which a right-wing American white woman wakes up in the body of a Black man, BBC (Big Black Cockroach) mixes a disorienting cocktail of historical violence and near-future visions. Innovative spatialized sound design, built entirely from recordings of Outlaw's voice and movements, echo the expanding identities within the protagonist and the production's indelible central image—a queer Black male body in stark isolation—becomes the vessel for America's violent past, present, and future.



Jun. 28-29

Primera Generación Dance Collective

NOStalgia POP

World Premiere

With eclectic, multilingual, Latinx aesthetics, Los Angeles and Riverside-based Primera Generación Dance Collective exposes “el desmadre” (the messiness) that is their first-generation Mexican American experience. Rooted in popular Latine music, movement, and moments, their newest evening-length multimedia dance work, NOStalgia POP, pays homage and cheeky critique to the recuerdos romanticos that link Latine bodies together. A collage of ‘80s pop en Español, the "Latin Explosion" of the ‘90s, and millennial Mexican core weave together with media depictions of gente Latina. Four captivating dancers tell the story of how messy, fruitful, joyful, and painful the development of an ever-growing Latin Pop culture memory has been and the ways in which mainstream media shapes and is (re)shaped by Latine nostalgia.



For more information, press comps, or artist interviews, please contact Katie Dunham at redcatpr@calarts.edu.

REDCAT | The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, is a multidisciplinary center for innovative visual, performing and media arts founded by CalArts in the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex in downtown Los Angeles. Through performances, exhibitions, screenings and literary events, REDCAT introduces diverse audiences, students and artists to the most influential developments in the arts from around the world, and gives artists in this region the creative support they need to achieve national and international stature. REDCAT continues the tradition of the California Institute of the Arts, its parent organization, by encouraging experimentation, discovery and lively civic discourse.



California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—art, critical studies, dance, film/video, music, and theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines and cultural traditions.



REDCAT is located at 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, within the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex.



GENERAL INFORMATION: For current program and exhibition information, visit redcat.org.