Quick And Funny Musicals To Premiere PERIOD PIECE At UCB Theatre

Quick and Funny Musicals (the longest-running musical mainstay at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater) is thrilled to announce its next show, "Period Piece: The Mostly Fabricated Story of the Invention of the Pad." For fans of Bridgerton, The Gilded Age, and inspired by historically-laced musical parodies à la Mel Brooks, this hour-long musical will premiere on September 24th at 7:00 PM at the UCB Theatre.

Originally called Quick and Dirty Musicals, the team was created by Lindsay Lefler and Emmy Award choreographer Kathryn Burns. Quick and Funny Musicals takes pride in crafting a brand-new musical, from pitch to performance, in just one month.

The creator of "Period Piece", Jenna Bryson, states: I've always loved the genre of a "period piece" - from Bridgerton to The Gilded Age, and going way back to Anne of Green Gables, Little Women, the list goes on. Then one day, I learned about the patent-holding inventor of the menstrual belt and was surprised that in 2024, hardly anybody knew about her, Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner. We still don't talk about how this invention revolutionized period management and personal sanitation. It seemed like the perfect vehicle to shine a light on this real American woman who was a prolific inventor and who, unsurprisingly, was wrongly denied credit and success for her invention because of her gender and skin color.

And for me, since having very recently lost my reproductive organs to endometrial cancer - which is now the 4th most common cancer in people AFAB - a diagnosis that came as a complete shock, but turns out was related to MY period and hormones, I hope that through this musical comedy, we can spread some awareness about women's health issues.

"Period Piece" is co-directed by Jenna Bryson and Vasthy Mompoint. The cast includes Chrissy Bruzek, Shilpa Das, Matthew Patrick Davis, Randi DeMarco, Daryl Jim Diaz, Lindsey Ford, Isabella Gerasole, Dahlya Glick, Gabe Greenspan, Gwen Hollander, Henry Kaiser, Marie Lively, Molly Moseley, Joseph Porter, Larry Saperstein, Marnina Schon, and Andrew Young.

Writers include Chrissy Bruzek, Jenna Bryson, Shilpa Das, Matthew Patrick Davis, Lindsey Ford, Henry Kaiser, Marie Lively, Vasthy Mompoint, Molly Moseley, Micah O'Konis, Joseph Porter, Marnina Schon, Greg Smith and Andrew Young.

"Period Piece" promises a unique blend of humor, heart, music, and laughter as the talented cast navigates the (mostly fictionalized tale) of one of life's most essential inventions, the sanitary pad.

Tickets for both in-person and live stream are available now at https://ucbcomedy.com/shows/los-angeles/franklin/ or at the UCB box office

