Queer Radio Hour Presents HUSH... HUSH SWEET CHARLOTTE At Akbar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queer Radio Hour Special Presentation will present a take on the classic film, Hush... Hush Sweet Charlotte.

Queer Radio Hour is a live radio play that asks "What would radio have been like in the 1930s and 1940s if they had let the queer community have a voice?" A modern-but-not-modern twist on the Golden Age of Radio, the show is an over-the-top nod to the style and humor of old broadcasts.

Sam Pancake's credits include Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Gilmore Girls, Charmed, The Rookie & A Million Little Things. Upcoming credits include The Great North & And Just Like That.

Daniele Gaither is known for sketch comedy, improv and impersonations. Credits include MadTV (Fox), Bojack Horseman (Netflix), The Great North (Fox) and The Thundermans (Nick). She performs regularly with The Black Version Show at Groundlings Theatre.

Jonnie Reinhart is a multitalented gender-bending entertainer: half-chanteuse, half-rockstar. He has curated nightlife engagements across the LA area, including Screen Queens: a gay-ass movie viewing experience every Monday at Revolver, and Open Swim: a Queer Open Mic night every Wednesday at Beaches Tropicana. @jonniereinhart

Nathan Frizzell is an actor and screenwriter. Acting credits include Twin Peaks: The Return, Alexa & Katie, Hot in Cleveland, and theatre around the globe. Writing credits include Alexa & Katie (Netflix), Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney), and The Conners (ABC).

There will be one performance only on Sunday, November 17th at Akbar in Silverlake.

Tickets for Hush... Hush Sweet Charlotte will be available at the door for $20 cash or Venmo. Doors open at 6:30pm. Akbar is located at 4356 W. Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, 90029.

Comments