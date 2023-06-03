QUEEN MAB'S ALARMINGLY MANDATORY BRIDAL SHOWER to Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

This summer's Hollywood Fringe Festival will see the world premiere fundraiser event of a one-hour one-woman musical comedy featuring the Artistic Director of New Musicals Inc, Elise Dewsberry; with book and lyrics by New Musicals Inc. Executive Director Scott Guy and music by Jacques Offenbach. Additional music by Max Bruch, Michele Esposito, and Ken Neufeld.

New Musicals Inc. is on a mission to hire a new staff person: an Administrative Assistant/Facility Manager, in order to free up some time for the Artistic Director to concentrate on her work developing new musicals with writing teams around the world.

The center of the fundraising campaign is an Indiegogo Campaign that combines with the fundraiser presentation of the world premiere musical at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Come and celebrate love, magic, and music with the ferocious and endearing Queen Mab, as she throws the bridal shower of the year, complete with mandatory attendance under penalty and duress, in a musical comedy that's sure to delight and enchant!

The Queen commands you to attend her 29th Bridal Shower – this time it's going to stick – or else!

Performances will take place at The Broadwater – Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Monday, June 5 @ 6:30pm / Tuesday, June 6 @ 11:00 p.m. / Saturday, June 17 @ 7:00 p.m. / Tuesday, June 20 @ 8:00 p.m. / Saturday, June 24 @ 1:00 p.m.

Running time: 60 minutes – Ages 13+

TICKETS:

$15.00 ($10 for previews on June 5 & 6)

For more info, and to purchase tickets to the live or streamed version of the show, visit: Click Here

For more info, and to make a donation to the Indiegogo Campaign, visit:

https://igg.me/at/help-Elise



ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Elise Dewsberry (Queen Mab). Artistic Director of New Musicals Inc., Elise has been involved in the development of new works for over forty years: as an actor/singer, as a director, as a dramaturge, and as a writer. Elise has previously been seen at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in the one-woman musical “Mother's Mothers' Day”. Elise is also the author and evaluator of the Book Lab and the Outlining Lab, offered online through www.writingmusicaltheatre.com, and publishes a monthly blog on the craft of musical theatre available at https://nmi.org/elises-video-blog/.

Scott Guy (Book & Lyrics; Producer). Executive Director of New Musicals Inc., Scott Guy has been actively involved as a writer and producer in both theatre and television. He has six Emmy nominations, and over 100 produced television scripts for Warner Bros., FOX-TV, Disney, Discovery Channel, PBS, etc. Upcoming/recent projects: Disney (musical version of Pirates of the Caribbean); Corday Productions (Days of Our Lives); Manson's Girls for Hollywood Fringe Festival (Pick of the Fringe); Der Strunkenwhitenlieder at Theatre Elision. Scott is currently writing episodes for three different musical webseries: Tales from a Darkening Wood, The Last of Its Kind, and Slow Time on a Prairie Porch. Scott is the Executive Director of New Musicals Inc. where he supervises online writers' workshops, lyric labs, and script consultations. Under Scott's tenure, New Musicals Inc. has developed over 50 musicals for producers across the country, and over 100 independent musicals by NMI writers.