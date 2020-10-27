Profiles in History Celebrates Halloween with Blockbuster Horror and Iconic Sci-Fi Items

Items on sale include Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise costume from the It films.

With Halloween just around the corner , Profiles in History is proud to announce the blockbuster horror and iconic sci-fi items going up for sale in their next auction, Icons & Legends of Hollywood, November 12th & 13th in Los Angeles.

Bill Skarsgård's signature screen worn "Pennywise" complete costume ensemble from It. Pictured left and estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

The "ramming" Chestburster with articulating jaw and pneumatic "whiplash" tail from Alien. The Chestburster scene from Alien turned out to be one of the most shocking, visceral scenes in motion picture history. Pictured below, on the right and estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

Sigourney Weaver's "Ripley" signature Nostromo jumpsuit from Alien. In the groundbreaking Sci-Fi horror movie Alien, Sigourney Weaver plays "Ellen Ripley" in a star-making turn as the Warrant Officer who assumes command of the doomed Nostromo commercial towing spaceship. Pictured below, on the left and estimated to sell for $85,000 - $100,000.

A Jaroslav "Jerry" Gebr original screen used painting of Joan Crawford from the Steven Spielberg-directed Night Gallery pilot episode "Eyes". Pictured at bottom and estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

Fred Gwynne's Herman Munster" signature costume with boots from The Munsters. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

The Walking Dead animatronic Zombie from Season 8, Episode 14: "Still Gotta Mean Something". Pictured below, on the right and estimated to sell for $12,000 - $15,000.



Sir Richard Attenborough's "John Hammond" signature walking cane from Jurassic Park. Pictured below, on the left and estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

Carlos Lauchu's hero "Anubis" costume from Stargate. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $20,000.

A "Wolf Predator" creature costume on full body display from Alien vs. Predator: Requiem. This "Wolf Predator" also features screen worn armor including iconic backpack and plasma gun on shoulder. Pictured below, on the right and estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

Actress Karen Black's personal screen used "Zuni Hunter" Fetish hero puppet body from Trilogy of Terror. Profiles in History sold a complete Zuni Hunter puppet from this production in December 2019 for an astounding $204,000. Without question, one of the most iconic artifacts of horror from the past half century. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

The "Chucky" doll from Child's Play. Estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Terminator" 1991 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy motorcycle from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Without question, one of the most iconic vehicles in cinema history! In addition to the on-screen presence, the motorcycle played an integral role in the marketing of the film, being featured on the film poster and countless other promotional artwork depicting Arnold wearing his leather jacket and pants while straddling the motorcycle and carrying his lever-action Winchester shotgun in his right hand! Estimated to sell for $200,000 - $300,000.

Jack Pierce Hollywood Filmograph Award for "Best Makeup" The Mummy. This a vintage original award trophy for Best Makeup presented by Boris Karloff to Jack Pierce for his work on The Mummy on behalf of Hollywood Filmograph Magazine. Engraved on the front plate is, "Hollywood Filmograph, 1932 Makeup Trophy, Jack Pierce, Universal, The Mummy'". Pierce regarded this Filmograph award as his "Oscar" and actually referred to it as such in some interviews. Estimated to sell for $80,000 - $120,000.

Star Wars Lucasfilm and Disney-sanctioned "R2-D2" remote control droid used for promotional and personal appearance events. This R2-D2 has enjoyed over a decade of history. His adventures with Disney and Lucasfilm have sent him all over the globe to promote the beloved Star Wars franchise. Estimated to sell for $80,000 - $120,000.

Screen used "Stormtrooper" helmet signed by the cast from Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens with Lucasfilm letter of authenticity. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.

Three exceedingly rare early production scripts for the 1933 version of King Kong. Included is the earliest first draft treatment, titled The Beast; an early developmental script, titled The Eighth Wonder; and a succeeding developmental script, titled Kong [The Eighth Wonder]. It's an unparalleled original-source archival documentation of the fascinating transition from concept to production for one of the unquestioned greatest horror films of all time, in fact one of the greatest films of any genre. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

The Static Ghost Trap containment device from Ghostbusters 2. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

The "Mondoshawan" costume from The Fifth Element. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

The "Mondoshawan" spaceship filming miniature from The Fifth Element. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

Wesley Snipes' "Blade" 1968 Dodge Charger from Blade. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.

The large scale hero "Ra" Cheops Class Pyramid Warship miniature with base and alternate "capstone" from Stargate. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.



An Industrial Light and Magic life-size "C-3PO" from Star Wars. This is an original "C-3PO" studio creation figure made by the artists and craftspeople at ILM who created the original iconic Star Wars characters. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

An Industrial Light and Magic life-size "Darth Vader" figure from Star Wars. This is a "Darth Vader" studio creation figure made by the artists and craftspeople at ILM who created the original iconic Star Wars characters. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

A Rebel Alliance X-Wing Pilot helmet from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.

A U.S.S. Enterprise large-scale illuminating display model crafted from the studio production molds from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Estimated to sell for $20,000 - $30,000.

The Clown doll prop from Poltergeist. Estimated to sell for $10,000 - $15,000.

An original pair of "Xenormorph" hands from Alien. Estimated to sell for $10,000 - $15,000.



Robert Downey Jr. "Iron Man" production made "Mark I" suit helmet from Iron Man. Estimated to sell for $10,000 - $15,000.

Brent Spiner's "Lt. Commander Data" tunic from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Estimated to sell for $8,000 - $12,000.

The "Saracen" screen-used tank prop vehicle from 1995 Judge Dredd. Estimated to sell for $8,000 - $12,000.

A full-size "Gremlin" from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.

