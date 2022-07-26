Primavera Sound Los Angeles Announces PRIMAVERA IN THE CITY Shows

With the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles now less than two months away, Primavera reveals how its music will reverberate throughout the city of Los Angeles in the days before and after the festival. A nod to its roots in Barcelona, Primavera In The City offers an added program to the main festival experience and a chance to see Primavera acts in uniquely LA venues.

From the iconic Hollywood Palladium to the storied cutting-edge Echo to the uniquely LA Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the landmark Wiltern, Primavera is plugging itself into the venues and spaces that have soundtracked and shaped the sonic landscape of the city.

Artists taking part in these city shows will include New Orleans punk act Special Interest, ambient Canadian electronic producer Tim Hecker, French live performance extraordinaire Jehnny Beth, who also performs with the groups John & Jehn and Savages, and a double booking featuring the Mexico City-based band Little Jesus and American/Colombian rock group Divino Niño. Next up are shows from the Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington project Darkside, experiential Swedish collective Drain Gang (Bladee, Thaiboy Digital Ecco2K, Whitearmor), and iconic avant-pop London band Stereolab. These will be rounded out by shows from Los Angeles R&B vocalist Giveon, award-winning Spanish singer and songwriter Bad Gyal, and Japanese rock band Chai.

Tickets for these shows can be purchased here.

Primavera In The City Shows

Special Interest: The Echo on 9/13

Jehnny Beth: Zebulon on 9/13

Tim Hecker: Pico Union Project on 9/14

Little Jesus & Divino Niño: Echoplex on 9/14

Darkside: Hollywood Forever Cemetery on 9/14

Drain Gang: Hollywood Palladium on 9/15

Stereolab: The Wiltern on 9/15

Giveon: Hollywood Forever Cemetery 9/15

Bad Gyal: Echoplex on 9/16

Chai: The Echo on 9/20

The main festival lineup is headed by Arctic Monkeys, reactivated as the new classics they already are, the eternally avant-garde Nine Inch Nails and Lorde as a generational pop icon after returning with Solar Power, but in this poster also shines out the contemporary crooner James Blake, the triumphant come back of Mitski, the rupturism of Arca, the groove nomads Khruangbin, the house muscle of BICEP, the brilliant maturity of Clairo, the resuscitated Darkside, the darkness of King Krule or Low, once again visionaries with their recent HEY WHAT, and over 50 more artists.

Tickets are currently on sale for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with both single day, 3-day, 2-day, and VIP options still available. Visit www.primaverasound.la for tickets and more information.