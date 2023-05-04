Poway OnStage Presents The Celestial Sirens & VIP Pre-Show Party

Get ready for a night of celebration and music as Poway OnStage presents our final show of the season: The Celestial Sirens on Saturday, May 20th at 8pm and Pre-Show VIP Party. This highly anticipated event honors the incredible talent and power of female performers and features some of the most dynamic songstresses in the music industry today.

As the show unfolds the audience is introduced to each of the Sirens as they take center stage to light up the night with their own unique style. This eclectic, intimate and up-close show, set in a "Living Room", mixes some playful theater and a diverse mix of musical genres ranging from Soul, Blues, Folk and Country.

The Sirens include: Whitney Shay, a five-time San Diego Music Awards Winner, who is an unstoppable force with a talent only rivaled by her sparkly dresses and fiery tresses. Julia Othmer, a one of a kind piano-playing songstress from Kansas City, is known for her breathtaking live performances and has shared the stage with world-renowned musicians. Alice Wallace, originally from California, is a country music sensation who performs some 200 dates a year and has been described as an "awe-striking wonder of the west".

Gregory Page, this evening's host, is a seasoned musician who has worked with a long list of amazing artists and his music has been featured on BBC, NPR, and various film and television soundtracks. Together, these talented performers are set to take the stage and provide an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

In addition to the show, Poway OnStage welcomes the community back to the theater for their first fundraising event in nearly three years. "Our organization has undergone some significant changes since our last fundraising event in 2019", says new Executive Director Sharlene O'Keefe. "We are excited to be growing our team and volunteer Board of Directors while also expanding our Arts in Education offerings and our number of Professional Performances."

To celebrate these exciting developments, Poway OnStage is hosting a Pre-Show VIP Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 20th, prior to their final show of the season. The event will take place on the Plaza of the Poway Center for The Performing Arts and will feature live entertainment, photo opportunities, heavy hors d'oeuvres, opportunity drawings, and a champagne toast.

Not only is this an occasion for performing arts enthusiasts to mingle and celebrate the theater, but it also serves as a fundraiser for the organization. Poway OnStage has been providing jaw-dropping performances and opportunities for students of Poway Unified School District and beyond through their Arts in Education programs, which include bus-in assemblies, virtual field trips, workshops, musical theater camps, and Introduction to Instruments. These programs require support and donations from the community to thrive.

Poway OnStage's Professional Performance Season and Arts in Education Initiative have garnered the attention of the community and nation, with virtual field trips allowing students located outside of the city, state, or even country to take part in and witness the performing arts within the comfort of their classrooms.

As Poway OnStage looks ahead to their next season, it's clear that the organization is more committed than ever to bringing the performing arts to the community. The Pre-Show VIP Party and Fundraiser is just the beginning, and with the support of the community, Poway OnStage will continue to thrive and inspire for years to come with diverse show offerings and educational programs.

Tickets for the Pre-Show VIP Party and Fundraiser can be purchased at PowayOnStage.org, and sponsorship applications are currently open.