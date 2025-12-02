Plaza Mexico to Host DÍA DE LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE Celebration

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plaza Mexico will host its annual Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe celebration on December 11 and 12, 2025. The two-day gathering will feature a series of community events, beginning on the evening of December 11 with a theatrical reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the creation of a symbolic altar, and a communal serenade of “Las Mañanitas” led by Mariachi Azteca. Activities will continue through December 12, reflecting the site’s longstanding tradition of honoring the holiday.

The celebration will include traditional dancers, mariachi performances, local musical artists, and the distribution of pan dulce and coffee. Additional programming will feature live music, community ceremonies, and faith-based observances throughout both days. Plaza Mexico will present the activities in an open, family-friendly setting.

Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill in 1531, an event recognized as both a Catholic feast day and a Mexican national celebration. The image imprinted on Juan Diego’s tilma is considered a cultural and religious symbol for Mexican and Mexican American communities and remains central to observances held annually on December 12.

Programming across the two days will include live music, a late-evening Mass with mariachi, a midnight banda performance, a morning procession, and additional Mass services. Performers scheduled to appear include Mariachi Azteca, El Flamante Acapulco Tropical, Los Cadetes de Emilio Garza, Caliente Show, Banda La Misma Esencia, Los Guaches del Norte, Los Brandys, Tere Olivo, Yasmin Rojas, Gabriel Arteaga, Manuel Márquez el Jaliciense, El Chilaquil, Comparsa Revolución, and traditional danzantes.

The celebration will take place at Plaza Mexico, located at 3100 E. Imperial Highway in Lynwood, California. Admission and parking will be free, and the event will welcome attendees of all ages.