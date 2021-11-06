Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playwright, Composer, and Musician Randy Ross PhD Passes Away

pixeltracker

Ross died on October 31, 2021, after a brief illness.

Nov. 6, 2021  

Playwright, Composer, and Musician Randy Ross PhD Passes Away

It is with profound sorrow that The Robey Theatre Company notes the passing of one of its beloved artists, playwright, composer, and musician Randy Ross, PhD, who died on October 31, 2021, after a brief illness.

Dr. Ross received critical and audience acclaim for his play Birdland Blue (about Miles Davis and his Quintet), produced by The Robey in 2019. His other plays include 92 Grove Street (about Malcolm X and Alex Haley) and Essie's Paul (about Mr. and Mrs. Paul Robeson). Shortly before his death, Dr. Ross composed a score to accompany a new play by Levy Lee Simon, A Heated Discussion, which will be produced by The Robey in April 2022.

A longtime member of The Robey Theatre Company Playwrights Lab, he also served on The Robey's Creative Team, The Robey Fund Development Committee, and as The Robey's Musical Director. A consummate jazz saxophonist for over fifty years, he was a member of The Blue Morning Quintet.

He was a writer of fiction, penning a collection of short stories, The Chocolate Man, and a novel, When Are They Coming?

An alumnus of the Pardee RAND Graduate School, Dr. Ross served as the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education's first Director of Education Policy. He authored the book Government and the Private Sector: Who Should Do What?

Dr. Ross's family issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Randy Ross. Randy peacefully passed on Sunday morning, October 31st, with his family by his side. He was beloved by his family and friends and will be missed dearly. We are asking that the community continue to keep the family lifted in prayer. We will update you as options for sending well wishes and as memorial arrangements become available. The Ross family appreciates your kindness and compassion during this difficult time."


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring Broadway Holiday Fun to Emelin Theatre
  • A PETER WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at Madison Theatre At Molloy College
  • New Play THE NICETIES Lights Up Newly Opened Second Stage The Studio At Shadowland Stages
  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!