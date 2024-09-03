Playhouse West Presents STANDING BY Directed By Wolf Bodison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse West has announced their next production, STANDING BY, a dramatic comedy by playwright Norman Barasch and directed by award winning director Wolfgang Bodison. The joyous & engaging two hander will open September 21 – October 6, 2024.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Through a chance meeting, Jeffery, a rambunctious, free-spirited television writer, and Ellen, a concert flutist who is more private and reserved, fall deeply in love despite their differences. But their blossoming romance is cut short by Ellen's leukemia relapse. Forced to confront their deepest fears and past wounds, they learn the true meaning of love and courage.

THE TEAM

Erin Hadfield (Ellen) This will be her fifth production at Playhouse West. Some of her favorite past roles include Wanda in The Baby Dance, written by Jane Anderson, and Special Agent Lily O'Brien in Crossing the Line, an original one-act play written by herself. Erin recently won Best Actress in a Short Film Drama at the 2024 Playhouse West Film Festival for her poignant portrayal of Emily, in the short film, Post. She also enjoys doing voiceovers in such roles as Harley in Baby Sh*T and Casper in Hangman. Her many diverse roles in film include the eerie Harlowe, in Something in the Night, the encouraging mother, Skylar, in The Best Gift, and the confessional friend, Mary, in To the God, To the Son, To the Holy Spirit. She also performed her own stunts as Ludmilla, an Irish servant standing up for herself in Hog. Erin also has a passion for behind-the-camera work. She wrote and directed her first short film, Sotto La Rosa, which premiered at the Silicon Beach Film Festival. She was director of photography on the film, The Tip, and she did sound for the short, Beyond the Bench. Erin is currently in pre-production to star in a web series that she wrote.

Abraham Arias (Jeffery) Was last seen in Oh, an original one-act he wrote and starred in with his partner in crime, Kyle Tran, for the Playhouse West Originals show. Other Playhouse West productions include; the Song to Scene show and the Extravaganza Festivals, 1 and 2. Other on-stage credits include Heathers, SpitFire Grill, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Radium Girls. His ever-growing film projects include The Sports Fan, directed by Keke Palmer, Fine China, Descent, School, Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Recent film festival appearances include, Punctured, which premiered at the Playhouse West Film Festival, and You Are Not Alone, which premiered at the Oscar qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival, and the Valley Film Festival. He just wrapped a web series called, Copy, Credit, No Pay, and is currently in production for, Wrong Door. Projects in postproduction include, I Promise You, and Girl Talk. Abraham is extremely excited for what the future holds for him.

Wolfgang Bodison (Director) graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a degree in Fine Arts. As an actor, he is best remembered for his powerful performance as Lance Corporal Harold Dawson in A Few Good Men. As a working actor, he boasts a long list of ever growing, film and television credits. As a writer and director, Wolfgang produced the short films, Simone, Broken, Sarah's Wish, and The Long Wait, all of which have screened in major film festivals worldwide and have won several awards, including Best Short Film (Simone, The Long Wait), Best Screenplay (Broken), and Best Director (Sarah's Wish, The Long Wait). Wolfgang loves mentoring young actors as the School Director at the Playhouse West Acting School and Repertory Theater. Along with his teaching duties, he also serves as the Festival Director for the annual, Playhouse West Film Festival. He continuously provides opportunities for the students by casting them in recurring productions that he directs, such as the Extravaganza Festival, The Song to Scene show and the Spoon River Movie Mashup show. Other play productions that he has recently directed include, Tape by Stephen Belber, Proof by David Auburn, MMF by David Kimple, What We're Up Against by Theresa Rebeck, Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, and Men in Suits by Jason Milligan.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL