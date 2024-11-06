Pilobolus To Return To The Carpenter Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Innovative dance company Pilobolus will bring their re:CREATION Tour to the Carpenter Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach on Saturday, Dec 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. The evening of dance includes a dynamic collection of groundbreaking and inspiring new collaborations as well as classic repertoire from the company featuring Pilobolus's unique blend of dance, breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring athleticism, and rich, emotive storytelling.

re:CREATION includes Tales from the Underworld, a new creation weaving stories of connection through elements of horror and humor, and Walklyndon, a seminal piece in Pilobolus' repertoire that captures the playful essence of the company's early days. Also included is the tender duet Bloodlines and the surreal humor of Rushes. The evening of contemporary dance marks the company's fourth appearance at the Center and their first on campus since 2010.

“Audiences can look forward to an utterly mesmerizing evening of Pilobolus favorites alongside exciting new repertoire,” says Carpenter Center Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “It's a thrill to watch the company explore the beauty and potential of the human form in fresh ways.”

The re:CREATION tour began after the company's three-week residency at The Joyce Theater in New York this past summer, with the Carpenter Center their first stop on the Southern California-portion of their tour, which also includes Pepperdine in Malibu on Dec. 8.

About Pilobolus

Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies since being founded at Dartmouth College in 1971. Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at The Oscars, and the Olympic games, and created over 120 dance works. In an ever-evolving pursuit of excellence, Pilobolus continues to inspire, challenge, and elevate the world of dance, reaffirming its place as a beacon in the performing arts. With a creative pipeline for continuous artistic exploration and a living repertory of signature works, their dance performances are both timeless and dynamic. Pilobolus productions touch the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide while celebrating creativity, collaboration, and communication. Their outreach programs explore the joy of movement, regardless of age, ability, or experience level. The mission of Pilobolus is to create, perform, and preserve dances, expand and diversify audiences, and teach dancers, non-dancers, and organizations to harness creative potential.

