Photos: Walid Chaya Directs LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM At Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles

25 actors and singers took the stage at The Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood last Saturday, May 7th and went head-to-head in a dynamic and interactive performance competition.

The LA Monologue & Song Slam premiered to a full house and is a diversity and scholarship program produced by Studio For Performing Arts LA. This program is at no cost to performers and was created as an opportunity to give industry exposure to underrepresented talent.

Director Walid Chaya hosted the Slam and was accompanied by four Los Angeles TV and film guest judges who gave feedback live on-the-spot following each performance. The judges included Hollywood Casting Director/Producer Ani Avetyan, Personal Manager Jennifer Yeager, Singer/Songwriter Rawan Chaya and Creative Director/Producer Brice Corder.

The format of the Slam required each performer to present a monologue or song timed to no longer than one minute. After the performances, the audience voted for their favorite performer who received a $100 cash prize. Additional prizes and studio scholarships were awarded to the entire cast valued at up to $600 to each performer.



Congratulations to the May 7, 2022 winners and participants:

Grand Prize Winner: Mark Antony Howard

1st Runner Up: Kailena Mai

2nd Runner Up: Michelle Ghatan



Additional Performers:

B Alexander

Julie Antti

Gabrielle Archambault

Judi Baker

Ian Baker

Grace Balint

Emma Bird

Beth Damiano

Don Durrell

Matt Ford

Alan Gilmer

Jenna-Rose Hannah

Thomas Hanrahan

Iva Hasperger

Sarah Kamran

Liz Leslie

Ina Loaiza

Heaven Marie

Baylor Massey

Eryn McBride

Maor Ohzana

Kaitlin Sanders



Performers have been invited to exclusive studio programs at Studio For Performing Arts LA with scholarship funding. Many have also already been offered meetings with top management companies as a result of participating in this diversity and scholarship program.

Walid Chaya said, "Performers are provided with more than a platform to act and sing. The Slam concludes with a Creatives Mixer where talent and industry can connect and cultivate new relationships in a stress-free and casual environment."

The fast-paced and interactive nature of the event has made it popular for participants and audiences alike. Chaya has previously directed similar Slams, last in Washington DC for Moonlit Wings Productions Monologue Slam in partnership with DC's Women For Film & Video non-profit organization. Chaya's events bring a fresh perspective to networking.

Studio For Performing Arts LA offers first-rate resources for actors to Elevate Your Craft & Career™ through classes, private consulting and special industry events. The studio's unique programs help actors meet and learn from industry experts for 'real world' training and tangible business tools.

Walid Chaya mentors actors and draws from his years of experience in the LA, NY and DC production markets. Programs are available online and in Los Angeles and strive to support a diverse and inclusive film and television landscape with affordable and accessible events.

For more information, please visit studioforperformingarts.com and follow @walid.chaya and @studioforperformingarts on Instagram.