Photos: The Porters Of Hellsgate Opens HENRY IV PARTS 1 & 2

The Porters of Hellsgate have announced their upcoming production of HENRY IV, PARTS 1 AND 2, by William Shakespeare, directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck, current Associate Artistic Director of Boston Court Pasadena.

Henry IV Parts 1 and 2 will be the Porter's 33rd and 34th productions in their journey towards finishing Shakespeare’s canon.

Director Margaret Shigeko Starbuck on diving into the process - “I’m thrilled to get to direct these two epic plays for the Porters. I love the way the Henry IVs dynamically intercut uproarious comedic scenes with Scandal-esque court intrigue and intense battle scenes. Their exploration of how power is gained, maintained, enforced and sacrificed for is a topic that is ripe for discussion in this election year.”

The cast includes Thomas Bigley as Sir John Falstaff; Will Block as Hal; Dawn Alden as King Henry IV; Blanca Isabella as Hotspur, Falstaff’s Page, Mouldy, and Coleville; Jono Eiland as Poins, the Douglas, Hastings, and Bullcalf; Dennis Gersten as Worcester, Lord Chief Justice, Silence; Howard Leder as Northumberland, Glendower, Shallow, Fang; Sara Gorsky as Mortimer, Sir Walter Blunt, Archbishop of York, and Davy; Renée Torchio Macdonald as Lady Percy, Prince John, and Doll Tearsheet; Hadiyyah Smith as Westmoreland, Peto, Lord Randolph, and Beadle; Erik Dylan Matibag as Bardolph and Mowbray; Kate Faye as Mistress Quickly, Traveler, and Lady Mortimer; and Jacob Athyal as Vernon, Warwick, Snare, and Pistol.

Produced by L. Stephanie Tait

King Henry IV's reign has not been going well. In the decade since she took the throne from her cousin, the powerful Percy family--led by the charismatic warrior Henry "Hotspur" Percy--have been stirring the seeds of rebellion. Her conscience is plagued by the murder of her predecessor, King Richard II. Worst of all her son and heir, Prince Hal, has disappeared from court, and spends his days in the company of the drunken knight and criminal Sir John Falstaff. As the political pressures mount, and as the threat of civil war looms ever larger, Hal must choose whether or not to accept a royal mantle, and burden, that he never asked for.

Shakespeare's kaleidoscopic portrait of a society at the crossroads is brought to visceral, hilarious, and haunting life by the Porters of Hellsgate in a production directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck.

HENRY IV, PARTS 1 AND 2

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/henry-iv-parts-1-2-tickets-1007942833147

Part 1

Previews: October 30th and November 1st

Opening Night: November 2nd, 2024

Part 2

Previews: November 8th and 9th

Opening: November 10th, 2024

Closing Night: November 24th 2024

LOCATION

The Madnani Theatre

6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Photos taken by Lucia Ledoux.



Dawn Alden as Henry IV

Blanca Isabella as Hotspur, Renee Torchio Macdonald as Lady Percy

Dennis Gersten as Worcester, Blanca Isabella as Hotspur, Jacob Athyal as Vernon

Thomas Bigley as Falstaff

Comments