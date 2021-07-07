Photos: The Hollywood Museum Re-Opens with A Tribute to Ruta Lee

The Legendary Ruta Lee was at the center of the star- studded launch of her memoirs "Consider Your Ass Kissed" at The Hollywood Museum.



The 1st Event In over a year at the Historic Hollywood Landmark Founder/President, Donelle Dadigan and The Hollywood Museum created what can only be described as a first class who's who celebration for friend and museum supporter Ruta Lee, "the first of what we hope will be many events back at the Museum," says Ms Dadigan.

The Hollywood Museum has been closed since late February, 2020. Opening once again for a non-public, invite only event, to proceed the museums official reopening on August 4th, with an event for the launch of a memoir entitled "Consider Your Ass Kissed," by the TV and film icon Ruta Lee, a woman who was not only a supporter of the museum, but Max Factor himself and his famous studio, when it was catering to Hollywood's elite, such as Marilyn Monroe, Jean Harlow, Lucille Ball, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck, Rita Hayworth and many more.

Among the guests were Joely Fisher, George Chakiris, Alison Arngrim, Carolyn Hennesy, Michael Feinstein, Jerry Mathers, Ilene Graff, Darby Hinton, Bruce Vilanch, Kevin Spirtas, Lee Purcell, Diana Lansleen, Rico Anderson, Hank Garrett, Erin Murphy, Elaine Ballace, Geoffrey Mark, Kate Linder, Ruth and Anita Pointer, with special speaking guest speakers George Pennacchio and Ann Jillian

From Classic to Contemporary, Ruta Lee is certainly on of Hollywood's most glamorous ladies. Her memoirs, entitled "Consider Your Ass Kissed," with Briton Publishing, hit the #2 spot on Amazon, while still in pre-sales. It is a treasure trove of wonderful stories, anecdotes with rare first hand and authentic memoirs of the entertainment industry. Starring roles in films such as "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" to "Funny Face," Ruta has worked with many remarkable leading men, including Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Charles Bronson, James Garner, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire, Robin Williams, Howard Keel, Bob Crane, Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, etc. The iconic ladies that she called friends, such as, Rona Barrett, Phyllis Diller, Julie Newmar, Lucille Ball, Sally Fields, Gypsy Rose Lee and her best friend/co-chair of Thalians, Debbie Reynolds. Including ongoing appearances on popular game shows, such as "The Hollywood Squares," "Match Game" and "What's My Line," Ruta was one of the first female game show hosts with Alex Trebek on "High Rollers" (who wrote the forward for her book). Ms Lee's career began as an usherette at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, down the street from The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor building, where Ms. Lee remembers saving her money to purchase lipstick in her youth.