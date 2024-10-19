Photos: THE CIVIL TWILIGHT at Broadwater Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plays With People Productions in association with the Road Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere play, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT, written by Shem Bitterman, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky and starring Taylor Gilbert and Andrew Elvis Miller. Check out production photos below!

THE CIVIL TWILIGHT will preview on Wednesday, October 16 & Thursday, October 17 at 8pm; will open on Friday, October 18 at 8pm and run through Sunday, November 24 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles.

A twisty thriller that takes place over a single night during a once in a century storm, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT tells the story of what happens when a popular a.m. radio personality winds up trapped in a motel room in the Midwest with his biggest fan.

The Cast of THE CIVIL TWILIGHT features: Taylor Gilbert as “Ann Carlson” and Andrew Elvis Miller as “John Pine.”

The Design Team for THE CIVIL TWILIGHT is as follows: Production Design by Joel Daavid; Sound Design by Chris Moscatiello; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser. Original Score by Roget Bellon. The Production Stage Manager is Andreya Nevarez.

THE CIVIL TWILIGHT is produced by Danna Hyams.

