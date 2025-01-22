News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SLEEPING GIANT at The Road Theatre Company

The production began previews on Tuesday, January 21; will open on Friday, January 24 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, February 23.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
The Road Theatre Company is presenting the second show of its 2024-2025 season, the West Coast premiere of SLEEPING GIANT, written by Steve Yockey (Mercury, “The Flight Attendant”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Mercury, The Civil Twilight).  SLEEPING GIANT began previews on Tuesday, January 21; will open on Friday, January 24 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, February 23 at 2pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood. Check out phtoos below!

When a firework-filled marriage proposal goes very wrong, the accompanying explosions wake up something very old that has been sleeping in the nearby lake for thousands of years. What follows are intimate, darkly comic and sometimes startling vignettes about the lengths people go to when they desperately want to believe in something. 

Photo Credit: Brian Graves

Jacqueline Misaye and Eric Patrick Harper s

Andrea Flowers, Justin Lawrence Barnes and Jacqueline Misaye

Andrea Flowers, Justin Lawrence Barnes and Eric Patrick Harper

Eric Patrick Harper, Andrea Flowers and Justin Lawrence Barnes

Andrea Flowers, Eric Patrick Harper and Jacqueline Misaye

Eric Patrick Harper and Justin Lawrence Barnes

Justin Lawrence Barnes

Justin Lawrence Barnes




Comments

