Photos: Nina West and More Celebrate Opening Night of HAIRSPRAY on Tour in Los Angeles

Previous Hairspray stars joined the cast backstage for photos!
It was a Hollywood who's who from music, film, television, and social media last night at the world famous Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour opening night of HAIRSPRAY starring Andrew Levitt aka Nina West.
Oscar and Emmy Winner Jared Harris, WEIRD director Eric Appel, Disney Legends Ming Na Wen and Bob Gurr, Ricki Lake, Scott Evans, Lance Bass, Bobby Berk, Bret Iwan, Jackie Tohn, Charlie Barnett, Alec Mapa, Frankie Grande, Todrick Hall, Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, Adam Shankman, Jerry Mitchell, Fortune Feimster, Carmit, Dustin Milligan, Johnny Wujek, Todrick Hall, Ben Lewis and Blake Lee, Tess Holiday, Eugene Cordero, Garett Clayton, as well as Drag Race stars Shangela, Kornbread, Trixie Mattel, Raja, Eureka O'Hara, Scarlet Envy, Morgan Mcmichaels, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Angeria Paris Vanmichaels, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Monet X Change and more, turned out to celebrate the Pink Carpet opening.
Original Hairspray star Rikki Lake, Hairspray Live's Maddie Baillio, Hairspray OG Tour's Carly Jibson, and current tour Tracy Nikki Metcalfe joined Andrew Leviit Aka Nina West (Edna Turnblad) backstage at intermission for a photo op, the first time all these Tracys have been in one room together.
After the show stars and the show's cast danced the night away at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with Owls Brew beverages.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credits: Chelsea Lauren and Getty/Vivian Killilea
Andrew Levitt, Nina West, Ricki Lake, Niki Metcalf, Maddie Baillio, Carly Jibson
Maddie Baillio, Andrew Levitt, Nina West , Carly Jibson, Ricki Lake, Niki Metcalf
Andrew Levitt, Nina West and Clarke Thorell
Andrew Levitt and Eureka! O'Hara
After Party
After Party
Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Andrew Levitt and Dustin Mulligan with Nina West
After Party
After Party
Alaska Thunderfuck, Angela Paris Van Michaels, Andrew Levitt, Aurora Sexton, Jackie Beat and Morgan McMichaels
Andrew Levitt (Nina West)
Niki Metcalf, Andrew Levitt, Nina West and Caroline Eiseman
