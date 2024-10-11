Photos: Latino Theater Company Presents A GIRL GROWS WINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The U.S. premiere of “A Girl Grows Wings” commissioned by L.A.’s Latino Theater Company and written by Marisela Treviño Orta, opens Saturday in an interdisciplinary production developed and devised by Mexico City’s Organización Secreta Teatro. See photos from the production.

Inspired by testimonials and essays written by young, undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” A Girl Grows Wings poignantly depicts one girl’s journey as she navigates the fallout her status inflicts on her hopes and dreams.

The daughter of undocumented immigrants who fled violence in their home country, Alma’s parents cross the border when she is just an infant. At the age of 18, Alma begins to navigate the world of possibility in the only country she’s ever called home. However, learning of her undocumented status presents new challenges and betrayals. Alma goes on a journey to reconnect with her fractured cultural identity and her familial roots. Triumphing over adversity, she grows her wings in a touchingly beautiful and imaginative style.

The ensemble includes Mercedes Olea, Beatriz Cabrera Tavares, Ernesto Lecuona, Alejandro Joan Camarena, Jonathan Ramos, Stefanie Izquierdo, Brisei Pérez Guerrero and Paula Bucio on percussion. The creative team includes set, costume and production designer Erika Gómez, and composer sound designer José Luis Esquivel. Video art is by Miriam Romero, mask and prop design are by Arturo Vega, and lighting design is by the production’s director, Rocío Carrillo.

Performances run for two weeks on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. After Oct. 20, performances will continue for 3 additional weeks as part of Latino Theater Company’s Encuentro 2024 national theater festival. Find the schedule here. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to www.latinotheaterco.org.

Check out the photos, below.

Photo Credit: Erika Gomez/Pili Pala/Juan Toldo/Roc o Carrillo



The Ensemble

Ernesto Lecuona, Beatriz Cabrera Tavares, Brisei P rez Guerrero and Mercedes Olea

Ernesto Lecuona

Ernesto Lecuona, Beatriz Cabrera Tavares, Alejandro Joan Camarena, Brisei P rez Guerrero, Jonathan Ramos and Mercedes Olea

Ernesto Lecuona, Stefanie Izquierdo and Beatriz Cabrera Tavares

Ernesto Lecuona and Beatriz Cabrera Tavares

Stefanie Izquierdo and Beatriz Cabrera Tavares

Brisei P rez Guerrero

Alejandro Joan Camarena

Beatriz Cabrera Tavares, Stefanie Izquierdo and Ernesto Lecuona

Jonathan Ramos

The Ensemble

Mercedes Olea, Ernesto Lecuona and Beatriz Cabrera Tavares

Mercedes Olea, Ernesto Lecuona and Jonathan Ramos

