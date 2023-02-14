Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA

Studio for Performing Arts LA has concluded the pilot season special of the highly anticipated "LA Monologue & Song Slam," a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music. See photos from the event below.

Created by Studio Director & Actor Walid Chaya, the "LA Monologue Song Slam" is one of the studio's diversity initiatives. The "Slam" is an opportunity for a diverse lineup of artists to showcase their talents and network with other industry professionals, at no cost to the performers.

The event will feature monologue performances from some of the most talented actors in the business, accompanied by soulful musical performances. The pilot season special will be a TV and film creative mixer, providing a platform for industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

Studio for Performing Arts LA is dedicated to promoting the performing arts and providing opportunities for artists to shine. The "LA Monologue Song Slam" along with the included Creatives Mixer promises to be an unforgettable experience and a must-attend event for anyone interested in the performing arts.