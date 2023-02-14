Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA

Created by Studio Director & Actor Walid Chaya, the "LA Monologue Song Slam" is one of the studio's diversity initiatives.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Studio for Performing Arts LA has concluded the pilot season special of the highly anticipated "LA Monologue & Song Slam," a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music. See photos from the event below.

Created by Studio Director & Actor Walid Chaya, the "LA Monologue Song Slam" is one of the studio's diversity initiatives. The "Slam" is an opportunity for a diverse lineup of artists to showcase their talents and network with other industry professionals, at no cost to the performers.

The event will feature monologue performances from some of the most talented actors in the business, accompanied by soulful musical performances. The pilot season special will be a TV and film creative mixer, providing a platform for industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

Studio for Performing Arts LA is dedicated to promoting the performing arts and providing opportunities for artists to shine. The "LA Monologue Song Slam" along with the included Creatives Mixer promises to be an unforgettable experience and a must-attend event for anyone interested in the performing arts.

Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA
The Slam Audience and Cast with VIP Judges

Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA
The audience and ''Slam'' performers.

Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA
Walid Chaya and a raffle winner

Photos: LA MONOLOGUE & SONG SLAM Diversity Scholarships Awarded At Studio For Performing Arts LA
The cast of the 2023 LA Monologue & Song Slam

 



4 Times Entertainment Presents A New Musical Adaptation of Louisa May Alcotts LITTLE WOMEN Photo
4 Times Entertainment Presents A New Musical Adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN
4 Times Entertainment announces a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Be part of musical theatre history when two concert presentations are performed as an intimate introduction to the re-imagining of the beloved story.
Desert Playwrights Retreat Expands & Adds Team Members Photo
Desert Playwrights' Retreat Expands & Adds Team Members
The Desert Playwrights' Retreat, an LGBTQIA playwriting retreat hosted in Palm Springs and Cathedral City, CA, has expanded the number of playwrights it will host each year, and has added two new coordinators to their team.
Ensemble Theatre Company to Host Talk Back With SLO4HOME After Performance of SELLING KABU Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company to Host Talk Back With SLO4HOME After Performance of SELLING KABUL
Ensemble Theatre Company will present a very special “Talk Back” discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization “SLO4HOME” following the Sunday, February 19 at 2:00pm performance of its critically acclaimed production of Selling Kabul.
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to be Presented at A Noise Within This Spring Photo
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to be Presented at A Noise Within This Spring
Pasadena’s A Noise Within will present a four-week run of Kiss of the Spider Woman April 1 through April 23, with previews beginning March 26.

More Hot Stories For You


Long Beach Symphony Presents Orff's CARMINA BURANA And Ana Lara's ANGELES DE LLAMA Y HIELOLong Beach Symphony Presents Orff's CARMINA BURANA And Ana Lara's ANGELES DE LLAMA Y HIELO
February 15, 2023

On Saturday, March 11, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will excite the audience with the passion of two choruses, three soloists, a world-renowned piano duo, and the musicians of Long Beach Symphony as Orff's Carmina Burana and Lara's Angeles de Llama y Hielo ignite the Terrace Theater. 
Laguna Art Museum Collaborates With California Artists For 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & BashLaguna Art Museum Collaborates With California Artists For 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash
February 15, 2023

Join over 145 California artists in raising money for Laguna Art Museum during a night that embodies the California experience during the California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash on Saturday, March 4.
Tickets Go On Sale For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Santa Barbara Next WeekTickets Go On Sale For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Santa Barbara Next Week
February 15, 2023

The producers of the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, and The American Theatre Guild announced today that single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will play The Granada Theatre for a limited engagement May 20–21, 2023.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents 'Kahane Plays Kahane'Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents 'Kahane Plays Kahane'
February 15, 2023

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra continues its season with “Kahane Plays Kahane,” a program in which family legacy runs deep, on Saturday, March 11, 8 pm, at UCLA's Royce Hall, and Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Group Rep's HAROLD AND MAUDEPhotos: First Look at Group Rep's HAROLD AND MAUDE
February 15, 2023

The Group Rep continues their 50th Season with the stage adaptation of Colin Higgins’ cult-classic film HAROLD AND MAUDE, directed by Larry Eisenberg, produced by Lloyd Pedersen for the Group Rep.  Check out a first look at photos here!
share