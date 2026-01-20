Photos: KID GLOVES at The Skylight Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Village Green Productions is presenting a world premiere musical comedy, KID GLOVES, book and lyrics by Matthew Leavitt, music by Nathan Wang, choreography by Christine Lakin, music direction by Anthony Lucca and direction by Richard Israel. Check out photos below!

KID GLOVES opened on Saturday, January 17 at 8pm, and will run through Sunday, February 15, 2026 at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

This world premiere musical comedy dives into the candy-colored chaos of a reality-TV competition where children's entertainers compete for the chance to win their own show. Fast-paced, hilarious, and sneakily poignant, KID GLOVES skewers the utter depravity of reality TV and how it can corrupt even the most wholesome element of humanity.

The Cast of KID GLOVES features Will Collyer as “Caleb,” Heather Marsden as “Meredith,” Adam J. Smith as “Eddie,” Natalie Lander as “Darla,” Joey Richter as “Jackson,” Lauren Lorati as “ Vicki,” Harry S. Murphy as “Professor Penguinpants,” Jonathan Slavin as “Edmund the Elephant,” Suzy Nakamura as “Penelope” (and “Bonita the Bunny”), and Christopher Kerrigan as “Juaquin.”

The Design Team for KID GLOVES features Scenic Design by Mark Mendelson; Lighting Design by Andrew Schmedake; Costume Design by Rebecca Carr; Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch