Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone

pixeltracker

The piece explores the complexities of the unexpected relationships forged during a one night night stand.

Aug. 12, 2021  

Check out a sneak peak into the rehearsal room for Lucy Gladstone's new play Tuesday Night 3:30 AM which will debut with Leo Rising Theatre Co later this month.

See photos below!

The piece explores the complexities of the unexpected relationships forged during a one night night stand. The cast includes Ria Gaudioso (she/her) and Mads Felder (they/them) as Clo and Mo. Directed by Mikey Mulhearn with Intimacy Choreography by Celina Surniak; the show will run August 20th-22nd at the Art of Acting Studio in Los Angeles.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/leorisingtheatreco/

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Mikey Mulhearn

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Mads Felder and Ria Gaudioso with Celina Surniak

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
Mads Felder and Ria Gaudioso with Celina Surniak


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lauren Zakrin Photo
Lauren Zakrin
Samantha Massell Photo
Samantha Massell
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

More Hot Stories For You

  • AMPLIFY - First Stage's BIPOC Short Play Series - to Return This Fall
  • Matt Leibham Joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater as Chief Financial Officer
  • The Florentine Opera Releases Single Sale Tickets For 21-22 Season
  • Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret to Reopen August 5