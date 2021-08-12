Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone
The piece explores the complexities of the unexpected relationships forged during a one night night stand.
Check out a sneak peak into the rehearsal room for Lucy Gladstone's new play Tuesday Night 3:30 AM which will debut with Leo Rising Theatre Co later this month.
See photos below!
The piece explores the complexities of the unexpected relationships forged during a one night night stand. The cast includes Ria Gaudioso (she/her) and Mads Felder (they/them) as Clo and Mo. Directed by Mikey Mulhearn with Intimacy Choreography by Celina Surniak; the show will run August 20th-22nd at the Art of Acting Studio in Los Angeles.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/leorisingtheatreco/
Mikey Mulhearn
Mads Felder and Ria Gaudioso with Celina Surniak
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder
Ria Gaudioso and Mads Felder
Mads Felder and Ria Gaudioso with Celina Surniak