Photos: Inside Rehearsals For TUESDAY NIGHT 3:30 AM By Lucy Gladstone

Check out a sneak peak into the rehearsal room for Lucy Gladstone's new play Tuesday Night 3:30 AM which will debut with Leo Rising Theatre Co later this month.

See photos below!

The piece explores the complexities of the unexpected relationships forged during a one night night stand. The cast includes Ria Gaudioso (she/her) and Mads Felder (they/them) as Clo and Mo. Directed by Mikey Mulhearn with Intimacy Choreography by Celina Surniak; the show will run August 20th-22nd at the Art of Acting Studio in Los Angeles.