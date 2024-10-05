Photos: HEADING INTO THE NIGHT at the Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West Coast premiere of “Heading Into Night: A clown play about... [forgetting]” opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre. Check out the production photos below!

Co-created by award-winning director/adaptor Beth F. Milles and Cirque du Soleil clown Daniel Passer, “Heading Into Night” is a deeply moving yet unexpectedly humorous work that delves into the intricacies of memory. Are we more than what we know, what we love, what we can hold onto in the swirling carousel of time passing? Are we ever more than what makes us laugh? Milles and Passer lead the audience on a surreal and poignant journey, finding hilarity, joy and unexpected revelations in the ironies of fading memory. Passer’s whimsical and emotionally resonant portrayal breathes life into moments that challenge the mind while warming the heart, creating an unforgettable theater experience where humor transcends the challenges of forgetting.



Performances will run through November 17. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

