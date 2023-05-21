Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles Ballet 2023 GALA

Los Angeles Ballet’s Gala was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.
POPULAR
Los Angeles Ballet's Gala was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening honored philanthropists Alia Tutor and Jeff Polak. Actress and dancer Donna Mills served as the evening's host, board member Nigel Lythgoe talked about LAB's philanthropic programs and Andrew Firestone led the appeal and got the crowd on their feet and donating!
Check out photos from the event below!
The 2023 Gala co-chairs were Sharon Davis and Kirsten Sarkisian and the evening including excerpts from Val Caniparoli's Lady of the Camellias, in addition to highlights of the documentary The Making of Memoryhouse, choreographed by Los Angeles Ballet's Artistic Director, Melissa Barak.
Guests in attendance included Governor Gray Davis, British Consul General Emily Cloke, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Michael and Lori Milken, Jimmy and Debbie Lustig, Fred Bernstein and Bari Milken-Bernstein, Robert and Marlyn Day, Allen and Anita Mann Kohl.
Photo Credit: Los Angeles Ballet
Alia Tutor, Jeff Polak and Melissa Barak
Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Alia Tutor
Alia Tutor and family
Jeff Polak
Kirsten Sarkisian, Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills, Melissa Barak
Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills
Kirsten Sarkisian, Debbie Lustig, Nancy Davis
Kristen Sarkisian, Melissa Barak, Alia Tutor and Sharon Davis
Melissa Barak and The Los Angeles Ballet dancers
The Los Angeles Ballet
Sharon Davis and Kirsten Sarkisian
Videos
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)
|TORNADO
Actors Co-op Theatre (4/21-5/28)
|Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
|Mr. Yunioshi
Sierra Madre Playhouse (8/04-8/13)
|Jackie
Broadwater Second Stage (6/01-6/25)CAST
|Otello
LA Opera (5/13-6/04)
|The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
|How to Be An Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You