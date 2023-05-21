Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles Ballet 2023 GALA

Los Angeles Ballet’s Gala was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Ballet's Gala was held on Thursday, May 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening honored philanthropists Alia Tutor and Jeff Polak. Actress and dancer Donna Mills served as the evening's host, board member Nigel Lythgoe talked about LAB's philanthropic programs and Andrew Firestone led the appeal and got the crowd on their feet and donating!

Check out photos from the event below!

The 2023 Gala co-chairs were Sharon Davis and Kirsten Sarkisian and the evening including excerpts from Val Caniparoli's Lady of the Camellias, in addition to highlights of the documentary The Making of Memoryhouse, choreographed by Los Angeles Ballet's Artistic Director, Melissa Barak.

Guests in attendance included Governor Gray Davis, British Consul General Emily Cloke, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Michael and Lori Milken, Jimmy and Debbie Lustig, Fred Bernstein and Bari Milken-Bernstein, Robert and Marlyn Day, Allen and Anita Mann Kohl.

Photo Credit: Los Angeles Ballet

Alia Tutor, Jeff Polak and Melissa Barak
Alia Tutor, Jeff Polak and Melissa Barak

Donna Mills and Chloe Mills
Donna Mills and Chloe Mills

Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak

Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak

Donna Mills
Donna Mills

Gray Davis, Nigel Lythgoe
Gray Davis, Nigel Lythgoe

Alia Tutor
Alia Tutor

Alia Tutor and family
Alia Tutor and family

Jeff Polak
Jeff Polak

Kirsten Sarkisian, Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak
Kirsten Sarkisian, Donna Mills, Nigel Lythgoe and Melissa Barak

Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills, Melissa Barak
Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills, Melissa Barak

Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills
Kirsten Sarkisian, Sharon Davis, Larry Gilman, Donna Mills

Kirsten Sarkisian, Debbie Lustig, Nancy Davis
Kirsten Sarkisian, Debbie Lustig, Nancy Davis

Kristen Sarkisian, Melissa Barak, Alia Tutor and Sharon Davis
Kristen Sarkisian, Melissa Barak, Alia Tutor and Sharon Davis

Melissa Barak and The Los Angeles Ballet dancers
Melissa Barak and The Los Angeles Ballet dancers

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

The Los Angeles Ballet
The Los Angeles Ballet

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

Sharon Davis and Kirsten Sarkisian
Sharon Davis and Kirsten Sarkisian

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse




