Photos: Go Inside The Hollywood Museum's Mother's Day Tribute to MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS

The Motion Picture Mothers were organized 84 years ago in 1939 by mothers of stars of the day, to help actors and actresses coming to California from New York.

Hollywood Mothers - The term brings to mind images ranging from June Cleaver, Olivia Walton, Louise Jefferson and Mrs. Brady to Norma Bates and Mommy Dearest. The reality falls somewhere in between. The Hollywood Museum (Located in world famous Max Factor building - 1660 North Hollywood Blvd) played host to a spectacular photo exhibit, for Mother's Day to pay homage to the matriarchs of the MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS organization and the most celebrated working moms in entertainment with loving and amusing images with their families.

Check out photos from the event below!

"For most, our mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend," says Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum). " or most of us, our mother's love is unconditional and only grows stronger over a lifetime. In celebration of this one-of-a-kind relationship, the Hollywood Museum is honored to present a never-before-seen combined collection of images dedicated to that special mother in our lives in honor of Mother's Day. Children have a special bond with their mothers and they pass on that love to their own kids. Our exhibit personifies that fact, given the overwhelming response from entertainments elite that responded to the call for entries, offering their favorite and private images to say "Happy Mother's Day" to celebrate the most caring and inspiring mother's in their lives."

Among the noted event speakers were Constance Towers (GH/Capitol/Love Is A Many Slendor Thing), Michael Learned (The Waltons/DAHMER), Susan Olsen (The Brady Bunch), Jim Meskimen (Gaslit/The Big Door Prize and son of Marion Ross), Bob Beitcher (President/CEO of MPTF), as well as Jerry Mathers (Leave It To Beaver) and his mother, Marilyn Mathers (President of the Motion Picture Mothers Organization). Among the special videos for the event were submitted by Lesley Anne Warren, Sharon Gless, Debra Messing, Constance Marie, Dolph Lundgren, Nancy Travis and Smokey Robinson (Collected by BJ Korros), with audio/video by Aaron Schulze, camera by Aditya Gupta and technical director and Editor, Marc Saltarelli.

Personalities in attendance included: Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Brenda Dickson (Y&R), Carolyn Hennesy (GH/True Blood), Conner Dean (9-1-1), Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Elaine Ballace (The Rich & the Ruthless), Erin Murphy (Bewitched), Geoffrey Mark (Emmy Winner and Best Selling Author), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Kathy Kola (The Heart of War), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), Keith Coogan (The Waltons), Kevin Spirtas (2023 Daytime Emmy Nominee/Days of Our Lives), Kim Estes (Emmy Winner/Fatal Attraction), Kym Karath (The Sound of Music), Meredith Thomas (Y&R/B&B), Nancy Harding (Keeping Up With The Jones), Steve Wishnoff (OZ), and Tyrone Dubose (The Unsung) and more

A partial list of photo exhibit participants included: Adrienne Barbeau, Alison Arngrim, Angela Cartwright, Beyonce, Blyth Danner, Bob Bergen, Brad Pitt, Brittney Spears, Carl Reiner, Carrie Fisher, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Charlize Theron, Chita Rivera, Ciara, Cloris Leachman, Conner Dean, Connie Stevens, Darby Hinton, Dakota Johnson, Dawn Wells, Debbie Reynolds, Dee Wallace, Diana Lansleen, Donna Karan, Donna Mills, Drew Barrymore, Francis Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Gabriel Stone, Gates McFadden, Gene Lockhart, Geoffrey Mark, George Chakiris, Geri Jewell, Gilbert Godfried, Gloria Allred, Gloria Steinem, Goldie Hawn, Gwen Stefanie, Halle Berry, Ilene Graff, Jack Jones, Jade Barrymore, Jax Malcolmn, Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Mathers, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson, Joan Van Ark, Joanna Kerns, Joely Fisher, Joanna Kerns, Jon Provost, Julie Newmar, Judy Norton, Judy Tenuta, June Lockhart, Kathleen Lockhart, Kim Kardashian, Karen Grassle, Kate Linder, Kathy Garver, Kellie Martin, Lee Purcell, Leeza Gibbons, Lily Tomlin, Linda Purl, Lucie Arnaz, Lucille Ball, Madonna, Marilu Henner, Marion Ross, Michael Feinstein, Michael Learned, Melanie Griffith, Nikka Lanzarone, Norma MacMillan, Olympia Dukakis, Reese Witherspoon, Rich Little, Rose Marie, Roslyn Kind, Ruta Lee, Sally Jesse Raphael, Sandra Bullock, Selena Gomez, Stefanie Powers, Tina Fay, Tippi Hedren, Tom Cruise, Valerie Harper, Vincent De Paul and more

The Motion Picture Mothers were organized 84 years ago in 1939 by mothers of stars of the day, to help actors and actresses coming to California from New York. The Moms not for profit organization started the club to rally around, and anonymously providing baskets of food to those in need. To this day they continue their charitable work by supporting the Motion Picture Television Fund (MPTF) which operates "The Actors' Country House" in Woodland Hills. The beautiful grounds, lodgings, hospital and theatre are "home" to entertainment industry retirees from both sides of the camera. The Moms donations to the MPTF have all been given to enhance the lives of the residents and have included golf carts to transport residents around the campus, a wheelchair accessible van, hospital beds, television sets for hospital residents, and many more. Perhaps Hollywood's best kept secret is the fact that the Motion Picture Mothers are the most outstanding producers! Please click this link to learn more about the mothers' story...https://mptf.com/motion-picture-mothers/

The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor Building is the official museum of Hollywood and a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies. The museum features Hollywood's Golden Era of Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum includes one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly and recently the #1 spot on "Things to Do" by leading travel bloggers, as well as one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.

REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

REGULAR TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

Photo Credit: Bill Dow

Susan Olsen, Jerry Mathers, Marilyn Mathers, Donelle Dadigan, Michael Learned, Jim Meskimen and Constance Tower

Jerry Mathers and Marilyn Mathers

Donelle Dadigan

Jerry Mathers, Mercedes Favre and Marilyn Mathers

Constance Towers, Irene Exter, and Donelle Dadigan

Carolyn Hennesy and Donelle Dadigan

Alice Amter

Rachel Bush, Donelle Dadigan and Susan Olsen

Donelle Dadigan and Jim Meskimen

