Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

The 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration took place yesterday at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
See photos below!
23 music, dance and choral ensembles performed as part of this annual, free, 3-hour event presented by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, which is broadcast live and also streamed online by PBS Socal.
Photo credit: Timothy Norris for The Music Center
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration
