Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

23 music, dance and choral ensembles performed as part of this annual, free, 3-hour event.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles Photo 1 Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Photo 2 Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webbe Photo 3 Morrison, Grayson, Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson Photo 4 Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Ahmanson

The 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration took place yesterday at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

See photos below!

23 music, dance and choral ensembles performed as part of this annual, free, 3-hour event presented by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, which is broadcast live and also streamed online by PBS Socal.

Photo credit: Timothy Norris for The Music Center

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Photos: Go Inside 64th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
L.A. County Holiday Celebration

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Santa Monica Playhouse to Present One-Time Only New Years Eve Musical Revue Photo
Santa Monica Playhouse to Present One-Time Only New Year's Eve Musical Revue

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Santa Monica Playhouse's Actors Repertory Theatre Company in a rousing musical revue for two performances only on December 31, 2023.

3
SLINGS AND ARROWS To Feature Works From Four Emerging New Voices in LA Theater Photo
SLINGS AND ARROWS To Feature Works From Four Emerging New Voices in LA Theater

SLINGS AND ARROWS: Four New Plays at The Broadwater Main Stage showcases emerging talent in LA theater with a collection of original short plays. Don't miss this exclusive two-night event on January 20th and 21st.

4
LUCHA VAVOOM DE LA LIZ Announces Two-Night Valentines Engagement at The Mayan Theatre in D Photo
LUCHA VAVOOM DE LA LIZ Announces Two-Night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles

Lucha VaVoom de La Liz announces Valentine's engagement in Los Angeles on Feb. 14-15.

More Hot Stories For You

Santa Monica Playhouse to Present One-Time Only New Year's Eve Musical RevueSanta Monica Playhouse to Present One-Time Only New Year's Eve Musical Revue
SLINGS AND ARROWS To Feature Works From Four Emerging New Voices in LA TheaterSLINGS AND ARROWS To Feature Works From Four Emerging New Voices in LA Theater
LUCHA VAVOOM DE LA LIZ Announces Two-Night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre in Downtown Los AngelesLUCHA VAVOOM DE LA LIZ Announces Two-Night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles
Frank Ferrante to Star in AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO at Laguna PlayhouseFrank Ferrante to Star in AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO at Laguna Playhouse

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Leo Kottke in Los Angeles Leo Kottke
Smothers Theatre (2/08-2/08)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
Dudamel Leads Das Rheingold in Los Angeles Dudamel Leads Das Rheingold
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/18-1/18)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Los Angeles Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
A Noise Within (2/11-3/17)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/03-3/03)
Time for Three in Los Angeles Time for Three
Smothers Theatre (1/30-1/30)
Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis in Los Angeles Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis
Zipper Concert Hall (1/18-1/18)
Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It in Los Angeles Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You