Photos: Fountain Theatre's U.S. Premiere of I, DANIEL BLAKE

The U.S. premiere of “I, Daniel Blake”, a beautiful and deeply moving story adapted for the stage by Dave Johns from the Palme d’Or and BAFTA award-winning film, is set to open Sunday, October 13, at the Fountain Theatre. Simon Levy directs. Check out the photos below!



JD Cullum, Philicia Saunders and Makara Gamble star in a powerful, timely and poignant story about people coming together in the face of a Kafkaesque government bureaucracy that refuses to see them as human beings. Daniel is a caring, warm-hearted middle-aged man who suddenly finds himself unable to work. Katie hopes for a fresh start for herself and her teenage daughter. Together, they attempt to navigate the nightmarish unemployment and public housing system while clinging to their dignity and humanity. The Ensemble includes Janet Greaves, Wesley Guimaraes and Adam Segaller.



Performances continue through November 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

