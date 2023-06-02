Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of BACK PORCH At The Victory Theatre

Anderson’s gay coming-of-age story is a delightful homage to both William Inge's classic play 'Picnic' and to the art of movie making.
POPULAR
Check out photos from the world premiere of “Back Porch”, a new comedy by Eric Anderson opening this weekend at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.
Set in 1955 when Hollywood descends upon a small town in Kansas to shoot scenes for the film version of “Picnic” with William Holden and Kim Novak, Anderson’s queer coming-of-age story is a delightful homage to both William Inge's classic play and to the art of movie making.
Performances continue through July 9. For information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 533-1611 or go to onstage411.com/BackPorch.
Photo credit: Keira Wight
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon
Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Isaac W. Jay and Karl Maschek
Isaac W. Jay, Eric Zak, Jonathan Fishman, Jordan Morgan, Karl Maschek, Cody Lemmon
Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay
Cody Lemmon, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay and Jonathan Fishman
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Eric Zak, Isaac W. Jay, Jordan Morgan
Karl Maschek and Jonathan Fishman
Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Eric Zak, Cody Lemmon and Isaac W. Jay
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon
Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay
Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay
Videos
|Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14) VIDEOS
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|The Ants
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater (6/20-7/30)
|A Retrospection
The Actor's Company (6/02-6/24)
|Grown Up Orphan Annie
The Broadwater Studio (6/03-6/22)
|Birds and the Curiosity
The Hudson Theatre's Mainstage (6/09-6/25)CAST
|Into the Breeches!
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center (6/08-6/25)
|Stories@The Playhouse: Best of BackStory
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/12-6/12)
|The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You