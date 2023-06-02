Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of BACK PORCH At The Victory Theatre

Check out photos from the world premiere of “Back Porch”, a new comedy by Eric Anderson opening this weekend at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.



Set in 1955 when Hollywood descends upon a small town in Kansas to shoot scenes for the film version of “Picnic” with William Holden and Kim Novak, Anderson’s queer coming-of-age story is a delightful homage to both William Inge's classic play and to the art of movie making.



Performances continue through July 9. For information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 533-1611 or go to onstage411.com/BackPorch.