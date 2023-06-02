Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Of BACK PORCH At The Victory Theatre

Anderson’s gay coming-of-age story is a delightful homage to both William Inge's classic play 'Picnic' and to the art of movie making.

Check out photos from the world premiere of “Back Porch”, a new comedy by Eric Anderson opening this weekend at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank.

Set in 1955 when Hollywood descends upon a small town in Kansas to shoot scenes for the film version of “Picnic” with William Holden and Kim Novak, Anderson’s queer coming-of-age story is a delightful homage to both William Inge's classic play and to the art of movie making.

Performances continue through July 9. For information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 533-1611 or go to onstage411.com/BackPorch.

Photo credit: Keira Wight 

Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon

Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Isaac W. Jay and Karl Maschek
Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Isaac W. Jay and Karl Maschek

Isaac W. Jay, Eric Zak, Jonathan Fishman, Jordan Morgan, Karl Maschek, Cody Lemmon
Isaac W. Jay, Eric Zak, Jonathan Fishman, Jordan Morgan, Karl Maschek, Cody Lemmon

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay
Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay

Cody Lemmon, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay and Jonathan Fishman
Cody Lemmon, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay and Jonathan Fishman

Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan

Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan

Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan
Isaac W. Jay and Jordan Morgan

Eric Zak, Isaac W. Jay, Jordan Morgan
Eric Zak, Isaac W. Jay, Jordan Morgan

Karl Maschek and Jonathan Fishman
Karl Maschek and Jonathan Fishman

Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay
Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay

Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Eric Zak, Cody Lemmon and Isaac W. Jay
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan, Eric Zak, Cody Lemmon and Isaac W. Jay

Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon
Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, Isaac W. Jay and Cody Lemmon

Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay
Jordan Morgan and Isaac W. Jay

Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay
Jordan Morgan, Isaac W. Jay

 




SWINGIN WITH THE MOUSE Returns To Southern California Photo
SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE Returns To Southern California

Swingin' With The Mouse, the acclaimed jazz project inspired by classic animated films, brings the magic of jazz to the Downey Theatre on Thursday, September 29th at 8pm and The Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on Friday, September 30th at 2pm and 8pm.

Jaxx Theatricals Makes Its Hollywood Fringe Festival Debut With The World Premiere Of HALF Photo
Jaxx Theatricals Makes Its Hollywood Fringe Festival Debut With The World Premiere Of HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE!

The Jaxx Theatre has announced the final show of their 16th anniversary season. HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE makes its World Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

LAs Dances With Films Celebrates 26 Years at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood Photo
LA's Dances With Films Celebrates 26 Years at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood

Dances With Film aka DWF:LA is about to unleash its 26th annual independent film festival from June 22-July 2 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. 

Blue13 Dance Company Holds Playdate Dance Residency Public Performances Photo
Blue13 Dance Company Holds Playdate Dance Residency Public Performances

 Los Angeles-based Blue13 Dance Company – known for presenting aesthetically and culturally daring live performances throughout the US and abroad for over 20 years – presents two public performances of works being developed during its Playdate dance residency program. Showcases will be held at Stomping Ground (5453 Alhambra Ave) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00pm.

