Photos: First Look at the Cast of Kentwood Players' FOOLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentwood Players will present Neil Simon’s comedy FOOLS opening Friday, July 19 through Saturday, August 10 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on July 27 and continue through the rest of the run at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. The production is directed by Jeremy Palmer and produced by Catherine Rahm for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals.

Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Featured in the cast (in alphabetical order) are Elora Becker, Alison Boole, Elizabeth Bouton Summerer, Miles Garcia, Ari Hagler, Phyllis Nofts, Lyndsay Palmer, Perry Shields, Jon Sparks, Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson, and Zahra Zaveri.

FOOLS is the comic tale of Leon, an enthusiastic young schoolteacher who seeks to cure the Ukrainian village of Kulyenchikov from the curse of chronic stupidity from which they have been suffering for 200 years. Hired to educate Sophia Zubritsky, the daughter of the town doctor, Leon falls in love with her at first sight, even though she just recently learned to sit down. Dr. Zubritsky is hopeful that this teacher will be the one to break the curse since the vendor sells fish instead of flowers, the shepherd is always losing their sheep, the postman keeps all the mail, while the townspeople sweep dust from their stoops back into their houses and milk their cows upside-down to get more cream.

Reserved seat tickets are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







