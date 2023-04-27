Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at UNDER THE SKIN at International City Theatre

Performances will continue through March 14.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The West Coast premiere of playwright Michael Hollinger's unpredictable comedy 'Under the Skin' opens this weekend at International City Theatre in Long Beach, directed by ICT artistic director caryn desai [sic].

Who knew the subject of organ donation could be so funny? Lou (Tony Abatemarco) needs a kidney. As in now. His daughter Raina (Allison Blaize) has one to spare, but she's also got issues. Like, how come the sonofabitch had sex with so many women who weren't her mother? And never went to any of her birthday parties when she was a kid? Or can even remember the name or sex of her daughter? Secrets get aired and truths revealed in this lively, unpredictable comedy that asks just how much parents and children really owe one another.

Also in the cast are Tanya Alexander and Julian Smith, each playing multiple roles.

Performances will continue through March 14. International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.




April 27, 2023

