Photos: First Look at The Group Rep's ROOM SERVICE

The production runs through October 15.
POPULAR
The Group Rep’s production of ROOM SERVICE, a screwball comedy written by John Murray and Allen Boretz, directed by Mareli Mitchel-Shields, produced by Kathleen R. Delaney for The Group Rep, opened September 8 and runs through October 15, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre.
Check out a first look at the production below!
It’s 1937. A perpetually penniless theatrical producer and his pals are rehearsing a play they think will be a huge hit, but their mounting hotel bills threaten to overwhelm the enterprise before opening night. They must rehearse and secure a backer while trying to outwit the hotel efficiency expert who is trying to evict them. The astounding sum these dreamers must attain to get their 22-member cast onto Broadway is $15,000!
ROOM SERVICE was originally produced by George Abbott and debuted at the Cort Theatre in New York City on May 19, 1937. Its initial production ran for 500 performances, closing on July 16, 1938. RKO Pictures purchased the film rights for a then-record $225,000 and used it as the basis for the Marx Brothers film of the same title, released in 1938 starring: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, Lucille Ball, Ann Miller and Frank Albertson. In 1944 RKO released a further film adaptation, a musical entitled Step Lively starring Frank Sinatra.
Come early and enjoy the Pre-Show Entertainment provided by Ray Bobillo, Andrew Grigorian, Sandra Hellesto Fancher, Cynthia Payo, Wesley Simpkin, Melissa Strauss, and Tilly Ye.
The Group Rep’s ROOM SERVICE cast features the talents of Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Joseph Eastburn, Tommy Jacobs, Jessica Kent, Sam Logan, Will Maizel, Matthew McLaughlin, Jackie Shearn, Bonnie Snyder, Axel Truitt, Sal Valletta, Grant Velarde, Timothy Willard, and Chris Winfield.
The Creative Team includes Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Director), Kathleen R. Delaney (Producer), Chris Winfield (Set Design), Frank McKown (Lighting Design), Aylah Robinson (Costume Design), Reid Woodbury, Jr. (Sound Design), Paul Cady (Music Director), Sasha Kartman (Stage Manager), Cynthia Payo (Assistant Director), Brent Beerman (Assistant Director), John Ledley (Assistant Stage Manager), Reggie (Properties Manager), Denise Downer (Marketing), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Photographer), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Bridget Murray (Social Media) and Jackie Shearn (Social Media).
To purchase tickets, visit the link below. Reservations/Information (818) 763-5990. September 8 - October 15, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm. Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission $35.00. Seniors & Students with ID $30.00. Parties 10+ $25.00. The Group Rep is located at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.
Photo Credit: Doug Engalla
Andrew Grigorian, Sandra Hellesto Fancher, Ray Bobillo, Melissa Strauss, Wesley Simpkin, Tilly Ye, and Cynthia Payo
Axel Truitt, Will Maizel, and Tommy Jacobs
Chris Winfield and WIll Maizel
Jackie Shearn and Will Maizel
Jessica Kent and Timothy Willard
Joe Clabby and Will Maizel
Sam Logan, Matthew McLaughlin, Sal Valletta, and Will Maizel
Timothy Willard and Fox Carney
Tommy Jacobs and Joseph Eastburn
Will Maizel and Timothy Willard
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)
|Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
|The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
|Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
|La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
|Mary Jane Girls
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (9/15-9/15)
|Summer Session With The Bones Brigade
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/06-12/17)
|Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/21-3/21)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You