Photos: First Look at The Group Rep's ROOM SERVICE

The production runs through October 15.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

The Group Rep’s production of ROOM SERVICE, a screwball comedy written by John Murray and Allen Boretz, directed by Mareli Mitchel-Shields, produced by Kathleen R. Delaney for The Group Rep, opened September 8 and runs through October 15, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre.

Check out a first look at the production below!

It’s 1937. A perpetually penniless theatrical producer and his pals are rehearsing a play they think will be a huge hit, but their mounting hotel bills threaten to overwhelm the enterprise before opening night. They must rehearse and secure a backer while trying to outwit the hotel efficiency expert who is trying to evict them. The astounding sum these dreamers must attain to get their 22-member cast onto Broadway is $15,000!

ROOM SERVICE was originally produced by George Abbott and debuted at the Cort Theatre in New York City on May 19, 1937. Its initial production ran for 500 performances, closing on July 16, 1938. RKO Pictures purchased the film rights for a then-record $225,000 and used it as the basis for the Marx Brothers film of the same title, released in 1938 starring: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, Lucille Ball, Ann Miller and Frank Albertson. In 1944 RKO released a further film adaptation, a musical entitled Step Lively starring Frank Sinatra.

Come early and enjoy the Pre-Show Entertainment provided by Ray Bobillo, Andrew Grigorian, Sandra Hellesto Fancher, Cynthia Payo, Wesley Simpkin, Melissa Strauss, and Tilly Ye. 

The Group Rep’s ROOM SERVICE cast features the talents of Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Joseph Eastburn, Tommy Jacobs, Jessica Kent, Sam Logan, Will Maizel, Matthew McLaughlin, Jackie Shearn, Bonnie Snyder, Axel Truitt, Sal Valletta, Grant Velarde, Timothy Willard, and Chris Winfield.

The Creative Team includes Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Director), Kathleen R. Delaney (Producer), Chris Winfield (Set Design), Frank McKown (Lighting Design), Aylah Robinson (Costume Design), Reid Woodbury, Jr. (Sound Design), Paul Cady (Music Director), Sasha Kartman (Stage Manager), Cynthia Payo (Assistant Director), Brent Beerman (Assistant Director), John Ledley (Assistant Stage Manager), Reggie (Properties Manager), Denise Downer (Marketing), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Doug Engalla (Photographer), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Bridget Murray (Social Media) and Jackie Shearn (Social Media).

To purchase tickets, visit the link below.  Reservations/Information (818) 763-5990. September 8 - October 15, 2023.  Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm. Sundays at 2:00pm.  General Admission $35.00. Seniors & Students with ID $30.00. Parties 10+ $25.00.  The Group Rep is located at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Andrew Grigorian, Sandra Hellesto Fancher, Ray Bobillo, Melissa Strauss, Wesley Simpkin, Tilly Ye, and Cynthia Payo

Axel Truitt, Will Maizel, and Tommy Jacobs

Chris Winfield and WIll Maizel

Jackie Shearn and Will Maizel

Jessica Kent and Timothy Willard

Joe Clabby and Will Maizel

Sam Logan, Matthew McLaughlin, Sal Valletta, and Will Maizel

Timothy Willard and Fox Carney

Tommy Jacobs and Joseph Eastburn

Will Maizel and Timothy Willard

Bonnie Snyder




