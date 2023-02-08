Photos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse
The cast features Opa Adeyemo, Lee Edward Colston II, Brandon Mendez Homer and more.
The First Deep Breath opens tonight at Geffen Playhouse.
Get a first look at production photos below!
Pastor Albert Jones and his family are proud leaders of the Mother Bethel Baptist Church and pillars of their community. Plans are being made for a special memorial service to honor their late daughter Diane on the sixth anniversary of her passing. But when Abdul-Malik, the eldest son whom Albert blames for her death, returns home from prison, the family's veneer begins to crack as shocking revelations come to light. A ferocious new epic written by Lee Edward Colston II, The First Deep Breath chronicles the depths families will go to hide their skeletons from the outside world and each other. More info HERE.
The cast features Opa Adeyemo as AJ (Alexander Michael Jones), Lee Edward Colston II as Abdul-Malik (Albert Melvin Jones IV), Brandon Mendez Homer as Leslie Carter, Ella Joyce as Ruth Jones, Herb Newsome as Pastor Albert Melvin Jones III, Deanna Reed-Foster as Pearl Thomas, Candace Thomas as Dee-Dee (Denise Jones), and Keith A. Wallace as Tyree Fisher.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
