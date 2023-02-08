Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse

The cast features Opa Adeyemo, Lee Edward Colston II, Brandon Mendez Homer and more.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The First Deep Breath opens tonight at Geffen Playhouse.

Get a first look at production photos below!

Pastor Albert Jones and his family are proud leaders of the Mother Bethel Baptist Church and pillars of their community. Plans are being made for a special memorial service to honor their late daughter Diane on the sixth anniversary of her passing. But when Abdul-Malik, the eldest son whom Albert blames for her death, returns home from prison, the family's veneer begins to crack as shocking revelations come to light. A ferocious new epic written by Lee Edward Colston II, The First Deep Breath chronicles the depths families will go to hide their skeletons from the outside world and each other. More info HERE.

The cast features Opa Adeyemo as AJ (Alexander Michael Jones), Lee Edward Colston II as Abdul-Malik (Albert Melvin Jones IV), Brandon Mendez Homer as Leslie Carter, Ella Joyce as Ruth Jones, Herb Newsome as Pastor Albert Melvin Jones III, Deanna Reed-Foster as Pearl Thomas, Candace Thomas as Dee-Dee (Denise Jones), and Keith A. Wallace as Tyree Fisher.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

Brandon Mendez Homer, Candace Thomas, Opa Adeyemo, Ella Joyce, Herb Newsome, Deanna Reed-Foster, Lee Edward Colston II, and Keith A. Wallace

Keith A. Wallace, Candace Thomas, and Opa Adeyemo

Lee Edward Colston II and Ella Joyce

Lee Edward Colston II, Candace Thomas, Ella Joyce, and Opa Adeyemo

Lee Edward Colston II

Candace Thomas and Opa Adeyemo

Lee Edward Colston II and Ella Joyce

Lee Edward Colston II, Ella Joyce, and Deanna-Reed Foster

Opa Adeyemo and Lee Edward Colston II

Lee Edward Colston II and Keith A. Wallace

Ella Joyce and Opa Adeyemo

Deanna Reed-Foster

Brandon Mendez Homer

Deanna Reed-Foster and Candace Thomas

Candace Thomas and Brandon Mendez Homer

Brandon Mendez Homer and Lee Edward Colston II

Keith A. Wallace and Lee Edward Colston II

Candace Thomas and Brandon Mendez Homer

Opa Adeyemo

Candace Thomas and Opa Adeyemo

Brandon Mendez Homer, Lee Edward Colston II, Candace Thomas, Keith A. Wallace

Ella Joyce and Deanna Reed-Foster

Opa Adeyemo and Keith A. Wallace

Lee Edward Colston II

Opa Adeyemo and Lee Edward Colston II

Lee Edward Colston II, Ella Joyce, Candace Thomas, Keith A. Wallace, and Opa Adeyemo

Opa Adeyemo, Candace Thomas, Keith A. Wallace, and Herb Newsome

Ella Joyce and Herb Newsome

Deanna Reed-Foster, Herb Newsome, and Ella Joyce

Ella Joyce, Keith A. Wallace, Lee Edward Colston II, Opa Adeyemo, Candace Thomas, Brandon Mendez Homer, and Herb Newsome




