Photos: First Look at THE BODY'S MIDNIGHT at Boston Court Pasadena

“The Body’s Midnight,” a poetic and surprising new play by Tira Palmquist about long-time marriage, mothers and daughters, what we pass on and what we pass down, aging, memory loss, and the way the world disappears around us, premieres this weekend in a co-production from IAMA Theatre Company and Boston Court Pasadena. Check out all new photos below!



What does it mean to discover America? Anne (IAMA ensemble member Keliher Walsh) and David (Jonathan Nichols-Navarro) are determined to find out, as they embark on the perfect American road trip. They have a map, an impressive list of sights to see, and an itinerary that should get them to St. Paul, home of daughter Katie and son-in-law Wolf (IAMA members Sonal Shah and Ryan W. Garcia), just in time for the birth of their first grandchild. But their perfect plan is derailed by a troubling diagnosis and the beautiful impermanence of the world around them. As Anne and David veer off of their intended path, they are forced to grapple with the unavoidably messy and breathtaking journey of their lives.



Now in previews, “The Body’s Midnight” opens Saturday, April 27 at Boston Court Pasadena, where performances continue through May 26. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 683-6801 or go to bostoncourtpasadena.org.

