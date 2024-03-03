Photos: First Look at Loft Ensemble's POWER TO THE QUEENDOM

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting the world premiere of Power to the Queendom by ShaWanna Renee Rivon. Directed by Diane Reneé, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Raymond Donahey, Angela Fairley, Michael Houston, Barbera Ann Howard, Shamya Jamerica, Ritzi Lanier, Matt Lorenzo, Ravyne Demyra Payne, Jessica Perkins, Trodarius Provo, Max Reed III, and Kyle Wallen. Performances run through Sunday, March 24.

Four women of the 1970s Black Panther Party find themselves in hot water after a protest goes awry, causing them to hold a Houston police officer hostage in the chapter headquarters. The cops assaulted an unarmed Black man, and the ladies won’t release their hostage until he answers their questions.

Scenic design is by Mitch Rosander, lighting design is by Tor Brown & Matthew Scheel, sound design is by Tor Brown & Bree Pavey, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreographer is Marc Leclerc, intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak, and weapon safety trainer is Paul Davis. Assistant director is Jazmine Nichelle, rehearsal stage managers are Danielle Ozymandias and Sean Alan Mazur, and production stage manager is Ignacio Navarro. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Power to the Queendom is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey with associate producer Matt Lorenzo.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at the button below or by phone at (818) 452-3153.

Sawyer’s Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Loft Ensemble consistently offers high energy and groundbreaking productions. It has won several Valley Theatre Awards including Best Lighting Design and Artistic Director Achievement (2018) and Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Company Ensemble (2019). The company has won two Ovation Awards (2015), Best Ensemble at the New York International Fringe Festival (2013), and back-to-back Hollywood Fringe Festival Producers’ Encore! Awards (2015 and 2016). Two Loft productions earned a combined five nominations for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Awards as well as 10 nominations in 2017, nine nominations in 2018, and nine nominations in 2019 for the Valley Theatre Awards.