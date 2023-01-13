Photos: First Look at FINAL INTERVIEW at the Pico Playhouse

The Pico Playhouse is set to kick off the new year with the world premiere production of Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva. Check out all new photos below!

A gripping story of revenge set against the backdrop of corporate America directed by Katierose Donahue-Enriquez, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Dana Deryuck, Colleen Foy, Frank Martinelli, Gabriel Oliva, and Brian Stanton. There will be five performances only, on Fridays and Saturdays, January 13, 14, 27, and 28, at 8pm, and Sunday, January 29, at 7pm.

The stress of a job interview is cranked up to 10 when a gun is thrown in the mix. If the interview goes poorly, someone dies. In a claustrophobic game of cat and mouse, both interviewer and interviewee desperately try to escape a high-rise office with their lives. Final Interview exposes the corruption behind corporate greed and the ability to right the wrongs of one's past. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.

General admission is $30, and tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218820®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffinalinterview.brownpapertickets.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Pico Playhouse is located at 10508 W. Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90064.