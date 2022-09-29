Photos: First Look at Chance Theater's THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

All new photos have been released for Chance Theater's OC premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. The live in-person production will be playing at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage thru October 23.

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous "Best Play" Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Experience pro wrestling in a whole new light - or perhaps for the first time - in Kristoffer Diaz's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play. "Chad Deity" follows the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, and together they find a way to push it to the limit and say what needs to be said. But will it finally get Mace his big shot at Chad Deity himself? Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.