Photos: First Look at ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND at Ensemble Theatre Company

The production runs through Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara’s only professional theatre company, is presenting the capstone production of its 45th season, the world premiere musical, ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND, written by seven-time Emmy Award winning writer Mark Saltzman (Romeo and Bernadette) and directed by Jim Fall (Trick), with musical arrangements by Jack Lipson.
Check out production photos below!
This enchanting new musical tells the true story of the secret romance between the real-life Alice, and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria and great-granduncle of Prince Harry. As a child, Alice was Lewis Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, but now Alice is falling in love, despite the furious objections of the Queen. To honor the a cappella traditions at Oxford, the music of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND is performed without accompaniment.
ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND will perform from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.
Photo Credit: Zach Mendez
Margie Mays
Sam O'Byrne and Bree Murphy
Margie Mays and Matthew Greenwood
Sam O'Byrne, Sawyer Patterson and Matthew Greenwood
Margie Mays and Matthew Greenwood
Sam O'Byrne, Brent Schindele, Matthew Greenwood, Sawyer Patterson and Bree Murphy
Sam O'Byrne, Matthew Greenwood, Bree Murphy, Brent Schindele and Sawyer Patterson
Margie Mays and Sam O'Byrne
Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays
Bree Murphy, Brent Schindele, Margie Mays, Matthew Greenwood and Sawyer Patterson
Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays
Videos