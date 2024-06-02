Photos: First Look at ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND at Ensemble Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara’s only professional theatre company, is presenting the capstone production of its 45th season, the world premiere musical, ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND, written by seven-time Emmy Award winning writer Mark Saltzman (Romeo and Bernadette) and directed by Jim Fall (Trick), with musical arrangements by Jack Lipson.

Check out production photos below!

This enchanting new musical tells the true story of the secret romance between the real-life Alice, and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria and great-granduncle of Prince Harry. As a child, Alice was Lewis Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, but now Alice is falling in love, despite the furious objections of the Queen. To honor the a cappella traditions at Oxford, the music of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND is performed without accompaniment.

ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND will perform from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez

Margie Mays

Sam O'Byrne and Bree Murphy

Margie Mays and Matthew Greenwood

Sam O'Byrne, Sawyer Patterson and Matthew Greenwood

Margie Mays and Matthew Greenwood

Sam O'Byrne, Brent Schindele, Matthew Greenwood, Sawyer Patterson and Bree Murphy

Sam O'Byrne, Matthew Greenwood, Bree Murphy, Brent Schindele and Sawyer Patterson

Margie Mays and Sam O'Byrne

Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays

Bree Murphy, Brent Schindele, Margie Mays, Matthew Greenwood and Sawyer Patterson

Sam O'Byrne and Margie Mays

Comments