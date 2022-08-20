Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of MUD

Tickets available now for performances from August 19th through September 11th.

Aug. 20, 2022  

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the first production of its 10th anniversary season, the world premiere of Mud by Bree Pavey. Directed by Pavey, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Britt Crisp, Emilie Crotty, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Travyz Santos Gatz, Barbera Ann Howard, Silas Jean-Rox, Robert Jolly, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, Benjamin Marshall, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Danielle Ozymandias, Benjamin Rawls, and Mitch Rosander. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, August 19, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through September 11.

After the collapse of society, a group of people band together for safety, survival, and community. As they begin to rebuild, they examine the failures of the past with an eye on Truth. But can they escape the Beast that haunts them and avoid falling into the holes humanity has left behind?

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Jennifer Christina DeRosa, sound design is by Tor Brown and Bree Pavey, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc, assistant director is Jennifer Christina DeRosa, and the stage manager is Mace Bullington. Pavey and Sarah Nilsen produce for Loft Ensemble along with associate producers Marc Leclerc, Matt Lorenzo, and Sarah Sommers.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of full covid vaccination or negative test within 48 hours required (home tests not accepted) and masking indoors is strongly encouraged. Up-to-the-minute covid safety protocols available at www.loftensemble.org. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.

MAIA LUER
BENJAMIN RAWLS, LEMON BAARDSEN
DANIELLE OZYMANDIAS, LEMON BAARDSEN, SARAH NILSEN
BINIYAM ABREHA, MATT LORENZO
MITCH ROSANDER, SILAS JEAN-ROX
BENJAMIN RAWLS, ANTWAN ALEXANDER II
