Photos: First Look At Echo Theater Company's THE THIN PLACE By Lucas Hnath, Beginning Previews Tonight

Linda can speak with the dead. Hilda wants to. Previews begin tonight for The Echo Theater Company's California premiere of The Thin Place, the spine-tingling new play by Lucas Hnath. Opening night is this Saturday, March 18. Checkout the production photos, below.



Can we talk with the departed? Communicate with loved ones we've lost? In The Thin Place, Hnath toys with perceptions of reality and the omnipresence of death. Are psychic abilities real, or merely a cunning illusion that awakens our deepest desires?



Linda promises that if you listen - really listen - she can take you to the "thin place," the fragile boundary between our world and the next. Hilda is grappling with loss and seeking answers. She is listening - hard.



The Thin Place opens on Saturday, March 18, with performances continuing on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. through April 24. Tckets are $34 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All Monday night performances, as well as previews, are pay-what-you-want.



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.