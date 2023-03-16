Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Echo Theater Company's THE THIN PLACE By Lucas Hnath, Beginning Previews Tonight

Mar. 16, 2023  

Linda can speak with the dead. Hilda wants to. Previews begin tonight for The Echo Theater Company's California premiere of The Thin Place, the spine-tingling new play by Lucas Hnath. Opening night is this Saturday, March 18. Checkout the production photos, below.

Can we talk with the departed? Communicate with loved ones we've lost? In The Thin Place, Hnath toys with perceptions of reality and the omnipresence of death. Are psychic abilities real, or merely a cunning illusion that awakens our deepest desires?

Linda promises that if you listen - really listen - she can take you to the "thin place," the fragile boundary between our world and the next. Hilda is grappling with loss and seeking answers. She is listening - hard.

The Thin Place opens on Saturday, March 18, with performances continuing on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 4 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. through April 24. Tckets are $34 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All Monday night performances, as well as previews, are pay-what-you-want.

Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Photo Credit: OddDog Pictures

Caitlin Zambito
Caitlin Zambito

Caitlin Zambito, Janet Greaves
Caitlin Zambito, Janet Greaves

Caitlin Zambito and Janet Greaves
Caitlin Zambito and Janet Greaves

Janet Greaves and Caitlin Zambito
Janet Greaves and Caitlin Zambito

Caitlin Zambito, Justin Huen and Janet Greaves
Caitlin Zambito, Justin Huen and Janet Greaves

Corbett Tuck, Caitlin Zambito, Justin Huen
Corbett Tuck, Caitlin Zambito, Justin Huen

Corbett Tuck and Caitlin Zambito
Corbett Tuck and Caitlin Zambito

Corbett Tuck and Janet Greaves
Corbett Tuck and Janet Greaves

Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck, Caitlin Zambito, Janet Greaves
Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck, Caitlin Zambito, Janet Greaves

Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck
Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck

Caitlin Zambito
Caitlin Zambito

Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck, Janet Greaves
Justin Huen, Corbett Tuck, Janet Greaves

Caitlin Zambito
Caitlin Zambito

Janet Greaves, Caitlin Zambito
Janet Greaves, Caitlin Zambito

Caitlin Zambito Photo by OddDog Picture
Caitlin Zambito Photo by OddDog Picture

Janet Greaves
Janet Greaves



