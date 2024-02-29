Photos: First Look At EVERLASTING At Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

See first look at production photos for “Everlasting”. This evocative memory play delves into the profound themes of love, loss, and guilt, unfolding the narrative of a father entangled in the complexities of dementia.

The boundaries between past and present blur, creating an intimate and indelible theatrical journey that prompts contemplation on the enduring aspects of life.

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre is located in the Larchmont area - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA (Larchmont area) 90038. Running March 1, 2024 - March 9, 2024 Thursday–Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 7:00pm.

Photo Credit: Matt Coughlin