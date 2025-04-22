Photos: FURLOUGH'S PARADISE at Geffen Playhouseï»¿ First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cousins Sade and Mina used to be inseparable. Now leading very different lives, they return to their childhood town for the funeral of their mother and aunt. While Sade is on a three-day furlough from prison and Mina experiences a brief reprieve from her career and life on the West Coast, the two try to make sense of grief, home, love, and kinship.

As the clock ticks down, the cousins grapple with their conflicting memories of the past and their shared hopes for the future. Poetic and theatrical, Furloughâ€™s Paradise explores family dreams of a utopia yet to be realized.

The production is now running at Geffen Playhouse through May 18.Â The play is written by a.k. payne, and directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. It featuresÂ Kacie Rogers and DeWanda Wise.

Photo credit:Â Jeff Lorch

Comments